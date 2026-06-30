WITOC and FTA Host AI Translator Effect on Foreign Direct Investment and Trade Compliance Featuring Hema Dey July 16

New Book Release: The AI Translator

Bestselling author Hema Dey keynotes a Redondo Beach evening on AI, foreign investment, and U.S. market entry as California positions itself as the launchpad

On the front line of every tariff change is a human being trying to keep a business moving. I have watched compliance teams stretched to the breaking point.” — James McNamee, FTA President and Branch Manager at LOGISTEED America, Inc.

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women in International Trade Orange County (WITOC), a proud chapter of the global Organization of Women in International Trade (OWIT) network, and the Foreign Trade Association (FTA) will host "The AI Translator Effect: Driving Foreign Direct Investment Through AI and Trade Compliance" on Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Roberts and Kehagiaras LLP, 210 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach, California.The inaugural collaboration arrives as foreign direct investment patterns shift, exports gain momentum, and international companies weigh where to build their U.S. presence. The evening brings together trade professionals, economic development leaders, business owners, and M&A advisors from across Southern California to examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping foreign direct investment, trade compliance, and U.S. market entry.The program opens with a continuing education session, "AI in Customs Compliance: Navigating CBP HQ H350722," led by Destinee Broussard, LCB, CCS, WITOC President and CEO of The Trade Pros. The session addresses the regulatory boundaries of AI use in import and export compliance, a pressing concern for companies operating across borders.The second session, "The AI Translator Effect: FDI, Trade and the Future of Southern California," opens with remarks from James McNamee, FTA President and Branch Manager at LOGISTEED America, Inc., and Simona Filip Racek, CGBP, WITOC Chair and CEO of Simaris Trade and Just Down The Street. It features a keynote and book signing by Hema Dey , Forbes Top 5 AI Leader, CEO of Iffel International , and Amazon number one bestselling author of "The AI Translator," followed by a hosted networking reception.California as the launchpad for the U.S. marketFor international companies, the physical decision to build a factory, set up a final assembly plant, or establish a U.S. headquarters is only half the equation. The other half is the operational intelligence that connects the factory floor to the sales team, the client, and leadership in real time, in any language, at any hour, across every state."Foreign direct investment is moving, exports are picking up, and we are seeing solid international projects take shape," said Simona Filip Racek, CGBP, WITOC Chair and CEO of Simaris Trade and Just Down The Street. "California remains the most powerful launchpad for any company serious about the U.S. market. What many international companies overlook is that physical presence alone does not win the market. The advantage comes from connecting every part of the operation so the business can compete from day one."Hema Dey's keynote draws on the central argument of "The AI Translator," which reached number one on Amazon in Global Marketing, Web Marketing, and E-Commerce following its June 2026 launch. The book frames AI not as a replacement for people but as a connective layer between human teams and machine intelligence, a philosophy Dey describes as "Team Human x Team AI.""International companies work hard to build a physical footprint here, and then lose the advantage because their systems do not talk to one another," said Hema Dey, CEO of Iffel International. "An intelligence layer that connects existing systems, operations, the client journey, and the pipeline changes the equation. It means lower overheads, around the clock multilingual support, and nationwide reach. From the factory floor to the client's front door, that is how a company entering the United States competes and wins."Iffel International's One Brain platform, referenced in Dey's keynote, is an agentic AI command center designed to connect a company's existing systems into a single intelligence layer spanning operations, sales, and client experience across a national footprint."On the front line of every tariff change is a human being trying to keep a business moving," said James McNamee, FTA President and Branch Manager at LOGISTEED America, Inc. "I have watched compliance teams stretched to the breaking point by rules that shift faster than anyone can absorb. The companies that come through this are the ones using AI to carry that weight, not their people. Trade has always been hard. It should not break the people doing it."The event also welcomes consular and economic development guests who will offer brief remarks on bilateral trade and foreign direct investment opportunities, underscoring the diplomatic and economic ties between international markets and Southern California.Event detailsWHAT: The AI Translator Effect: Driving Foreign Direct Investment Through AI and Trade ComplianceWHEN: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM PTWHERE: Roberts and Kehagiaras LLP, 210 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach, CaliforniaHOSTS: Women in International Trade Orange County (WITOC) and the Foreign Trade Association (FTA) REGISTRATION : Complimentary, via the public event page on EventbriteAbout WITOCWomen in International Trade Orange County is a California nonprofit founded in 1985 and an affiliate chapter of the Organization of Women in International Trade (OWIT), a network of more than 25 chapters worldwide. WITOC fosters international trade and the advancement of women in business through education, networking, and collaborative events. Learn more at www.witoc.org About the Foreign Trade AssociationThe Foreign Trade Association (FTA) supports the international trade community across Southern California, connecting trade professionals, logistics leaders, and businesses engaged in global commerce. Learn more at www.foreigntradeassociation.com About Iffel InternationalIffel International is an AI consulting and revenue-focused firm serving clients across more than 35 countries in law, healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services. Led by founder and CEO Hema Dey, known professionally as "The AI Translator," Iffel helps businesses connect strategy to measurable revenue outcomes through its One Brain platform and its Team Human x Team AI philosophy. Learn more at iffelinternational.com.

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