Anja Health Marks Five Years of Placenta Banking, Reflecting Growing Interest in Birth Tissue Preservation

Anja Health Marks Five Years of Placenta Banking

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anja Health today announced the five-year milestone of offering placenta banking , reinforcing its commitment to preserving the full spectrum of newborn birth tissues for families interested in future advances in regenerative medicine.Since introducing placenta banking in 2021, Anja Health has partnered with the Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory to provide processing and long-term cryogenic storage of placental tissue alongside cord blood and umbilical cord tissue. Together, the organizations have helped families preserve birth tissues that may support future scientific and medical developments.Unlike cord blood and cord tissue, placental tissue has only recently begun receiving broader attention within regenerative medicine research. Although the placenta is typically discarded after birth, researchers increasingly recognize it as a biologically rich tissue containing extracellular matrix, growth factors, and specialized cell populations that are being actively studied for their potential roles in tissue repair, wound healing, inflammation modulation, and regenerative medicine.“When we introduced placenta banking five years ago, we recognized that scientific interest in placental tissues was growing rapidly,” said Jan Chen, CEO of Anja Health. “While many potential applications remain under investigation, preserving placenta tissue at birth gives families the opportunity to retain a unique biological resource that cannot be collected later in life. We believe today’s preservation may help families benefit from tomorrow’s medical advances.”Placenta banking complements traditional cord blood and cord tissue banking by preserving additional birth tissue that would otherwise be discarded following delivery. Because birth represents a one-time opportunity to collect these tissues, preservation must occur immediately after delivery.Anja Health’s placenta banking services are processed through the Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory, one of the nation’s most experienced cellular therapy laboratories. Through this collaboration, families benefit from rigorous quality standards, advanced laboratory processing, validated cryogenic storage protocols, and decades of experience in blood and cellular therapies.Scientific interest in placental tissue continues to expand worldwide. Review articles published in peer-reviewed journals describe placental tissues as a promising source of biomaterials because they contain extracellular matrix components, cytokines, and growth factors that are being investigated for regenerative medicine and tissue engineering applications. Researchers continue to study placental tissues for their biological properties and potential roles in tissue repair and wound healing, while emphasizing that many therapeutic applications remain investigational and require additional clinical research.“At Anja Health, our mission is to provide families with access to the most comprehensive birth tissue preservation options available today,” Chen added. “As regenerative medicine continues to evolve, we believe preserving cord blood, cord tissue, and placenta tissue offers families the broadest opportunity to benefit from future scientific discoveries.”Over the past five years, Anja Health has continued expanding education for physicians, birth professionals, and expectant parents regarding the evolving science of newborn stem cells and birth tissue preservation. Today, the company offers comprehensive banking options that include cord blood, cord tissue, and placenta tissue, helping families preserve biological resources that are available only once in a lifetime.Scientific ResearchGrowing scientific literature continues to explore the unique biological characteristics of placental tissues:• A 2022 review, Placental Tissues as Biomaterials in Regenerative Medicine, summarizes research demonstrating that placental tissues contain extracellular matrix proteins, cytokines, and signaling molecules that are being investigated for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications.• A 2023 review, Placental-Derived Biomaterials and Their Application to Wound Healing, discusses current clinical applications of placental-derived biomaterials and ongoing research into their biological properties, including their potential roles in tissue repair and wound healing.Important Note: Placenta banking preserves tissue for potential future use. Many applications involving placenta-derived cells and tissues remain under clinical investigation and have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Families should discuss all medical decisions with their healthcare providers.About Anja HealthAnja Health is a leader in newborn stem cell preservation, offering comprehensive banking services for cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and placenta tissue. Through its partnership with the Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory, Anja Health provides advanced laboratory processing, secure long-term cryogenic storage, and personalized support for expectant families across the United States.For more information, visit www.anjahealth.com

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