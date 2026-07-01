Bayou Best Foods Acquires BettaF!sh, Uniting Two Innovators in Plant-Based Seafood

Kelli Wilson (left) and Deniz Ficicioglu (right)

We share the same belief that seafood should be delicious, accessible, and sustainable, and we see enormous potential in what we can build together.” — Kelli Wilson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayou Best Foods has acquired BettaF!sh (Wunderfish GmbH), a Berlin-based seaweed company and recognized leader in plant-based seafood across Europe. The acquisition unites two of the category's most recognized brands, as demand for ocean-friendly seafood continues to grow on both sides of the Atlantic.

BettaF!sh has earned a loyal following among European retailers, foodservice operators, and consumers for its award-winning fish alternatives. Its seaweed-forward lineup complements Bayou Best Foods' plant-based shrimp, which delivers the taste, texture, and satisfaction of ocean shrimp and is currently available in restaurants across the United States.

The acquisition brings together two women-led companies with complementary strengths. BettaF!sh contributes deep expertise in seaweed-based seafood innovation and an established European retail and foodservice presence, while Bayou Best Foods brings wide-reaching foodservice distribution, deep operational expertise, and a proven track record in commercializing plant-based seafood in the United States.

"Our goal has always been to bring great-tasting, ocean-friendly seafood to more people, and BettaF!sh is exactly the kind of partner that makes that possible," said Kelli Wilson, CEO of Bayou Best Foods. "We share the same belief that seafood should be delicious, accessible, and sustainable, and we see enormous potential in what we can build together."

"This is a natural next chapter for BettaF!sh," said Deniz Ficicioglu, Founder and CEO of BettaF!sh. "Both of our companies were built on the belief that protecting the ocean and creating exceptional food should go hand in hand. By joining forces, we can move faster, reach more customers, and help shape the future of seafood together."

In the near term, Bayou Best Foods' plant-based shrimp will become available to BettaF!sh's foodservice partners across Europe, and BettaF!sh's plant-based tuna and salmon will be introduced to Bayou Best Foods' U.S. network over time. The acquisition creates new opportunities by combining complementary expertise in ingredient innovation, product development, and commercialization, positioning the combined company to become a global leader in ocean-friendly seafood.

About Bayou Best Foods

Bayou Best Foods makes plant-based seafood that tastes great and performs in real kitchens. Its plant-based shrimp cooks and eats like ocean shrimp and is allergen-friendly, clean-label, kosher, and vegan. Bayou Best Foods’ products are available across the United States through Sysco, US Foods, PFG, Ace Natural, and What Chefs Want. Learn more at bayoubestfoods.com.

About BettaF!sh

BettaF!sh is a brand of Wunderfish GmbH, a Berlin-based company on a mission to protect ocean biodiversity with delicious, plant-based seafood made from European seaweed. BettaF!sh’s flagship products, TU-NAH and SAL-NOM, offer a sustainable alternative to conventional fish, without compromising on taste or texture. Learn more at bettafish.co.

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