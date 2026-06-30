After 13 Years of Giving Back, Tulsa's Once In A While Band Debuts First Album

Once In A While Band

Love's Waiting For You, recorded at The Church Studio, will benefit kidney cancer research and expand the band's long-standing charitable mission.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa's mission-driven Once In A While Band has announced the upcoming release of its album, Love's Waiting For You, arriving Sunday, July 12, 2026. The 12-track project marks the group's first full-length recording and continues the band's mission of using music to support charitable causes throughout Oklahoma.

Recorded at Tulsa's historic The Church Studio, Love's Waiting For You transforms more than a decade of community service into a new vehicle for giving back. Available for digital streaming and CD purchase through Bandcamp, Amazon, Walmart and other digital outlets, proceeds from the album will benefit the Kidney Cancer Association and further the band's charitable work throughout Oklahoma.

To celebrate the release, Once In A While Band will host a free Bandcamp Listening Party at 6:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, July 12. Fans can experience the album together online while interacting with the band in real time. The Listening Party will be available at https://onceinawhileband.bandcamp.com/live/loves-waiting-for-you-listening-party. Please note that the link will become active on July 12, the day of the album release.

Founded in 2012 by bassist, songwriter and producer Greg Silvis, Once In A While Band has performed at 32 charitable events, helping raise more than $30,000 for community causes throughout Oklahoma.

As producer, Silvis drew inspiration from artists such as Tulsa legend JJ Cale, Fleetwood Mac and Chicago, shaping Love's Waiting For You into a collection of songs exploring themes of love, loss, resilience, self-worth and human dignity. "When our band went through orientation at The Church Studio in 2023, we felt completely at home," said Silvis. "Feeling the nostalgia of a live room where so many legendary artists have recorded inspired us to become part of that creative legacy."

The album's partnership with the Kidney Cancer Association grew from a relationship that began when the band's performance at a KCA fundraiser helped raise $6,000 for kidney cancer research.

"Several years ago, Claudia Tatum, KCA's Tulsa team captain, invited our band to play at a fundraiser," Silvis said. "We jumped at the chance, and our three-hour set raised $6,000 that evening. Building on that momentum, I later pitched Claudia the idea of raising even more money for the KCA through our upcoming album project at The Church Studio. She enthusiastically embraced the proposal."

The album features performances by Nikki Shay (vocals), Robert Mays (vocals, keys, violin), Rick Tahdooahnippah (guitar), Tom Basler (vocals, keys), Vic Anderson (saxophone), Rod Clark (trombone), Dave Johnson (trumpet), Greg Silvis (bass), Rick DeMatto (percussion) and Robert Basile (drums).

In addition to the band's core members, Love's Waiting For You showcases the collaborative spirit of Tulsa's music community with guest appearances by Brad Absher, David John, Denise Hoey, Carol Anwar, Elisha LaForest and Dale Watts.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of this project was seeing so many talented Tulsa musicians come together in support of the vision," said Silvis. "There is something special about an album backed by an entire community. Everyone contributed something unique, and the music is stronger because of it."

The Bandcamp Listening Party begins at 6:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, July 12. Fans, supporters and members of the Tulsa music community are invited to celebrate the release of Love's Waiting For You while supporting the band's ongoing charitable mission.

About Once In A While Band

Once In A While Band is a Tulsa-based mission-driven music group dedicated to helping others through the power of live music. Founded in 2012, the band supports charitable causes, community fundraisers and organizations serving those in need through volunteer performances and collaborative musical projects.

About the Kidney Cancer Association

Founded in 1990, the Kidney Cancer Association (KCA) has grown into an international nonprofit organization dedicated to funding and advancing kidney cancer research, advocating for patients, and providing education and resources for patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals. Through research symposiums, grant programs and awareness initiatives, the organization works to improve outcomes for those affected by kidney cancer. To learn more about kidney cancer and support research efforts, visit kidneycancer.org.

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