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The Business Research Company's Global Chilled Processed Food Market Size Forecast To Cross $236.47 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $236.47 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The chilled processed food sector has been experiencing significant expansion, driven by changing consumer habits and advancements in food technology. As lifestyles become busier and preferences shift toward convenience, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional leadership, and future trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth of the Chilled Processed Food Market

The chilled processed food market has seen robust development recently and is expected to rise from $181.37 billion in 2025 to $190.78 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This increase over past years is largely due to urbanization, busier consumers seeking time-saving solutions, the spread of modern retail outlets and supermarkets, expanding refrigerated logistics, and advances in cold storage technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to expand even further, reaching $236.47 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5%. Growth during this period will be supported by consumer demand for fresh and minimally processed food options, wider adoption of online food delivery services, increasing availability of premium chilled organic products, innovations in smart refrigeration and IoT-enabled cold chain systems, and stronger consumer emphasis on food safety and shelf life improvements. Key trends anticipated to drive market evolution include enhanced smart cold chain monitoring, broader use of modified atmosphere packaging, a rising preference for ready-to-eat chilled meals, growth in perishable food delivery via online grocery platforms, and the implementation of advanced refrigeration techniques to extend product freshness.

Understanding Chilled Processed Foods and Their Importance

Chilled processed foods refer to items that have undergone minimal or full processing before being stored under refrigeration. This approach slows down spoilage and helps preserve food quality. The category includes prepared meals, dairy products, and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables that are either ready to eat or require only minimal preparation, catering well to consumers looking for convenience without sacrificing freshness.

View the full chilled processed food market report:

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Rising Demand for Convenience Foods Boosting Chilled Processed Food Market

One of the main forces propelling the chilled processed food market is the growing preference for convenience foods. These are products that reduce preparation time and effort, making them ideal for consumers with fast-paced lifestyles. Chilled processed foods enhance convenience by offering ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook options that maintain freshness through refrigeration.

For example, in September 2025, data from the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) showed that in 2024, foodservice sales—including prepared foods and beverages—accounted for 27.7% of in-store sales and 38.6% of gross margins at convenience stores in the US. Prepared food alone made up 72.6% of these foodservice sales and has steadily increased its share over the past five years. This trend clearly illustrates how the growing demand for convenient meal solutions is a key driver for the chilled processed food sector’s expansion.

Europe's Current Market Leadership and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Expansion

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the chilled processed food market, maintaining its lead due to well-established infrastructure and consumer demand for high-quality chilled products. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing adoption of modern retail and e-commerce platforms.

The market report covers a broad range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive look at global market trends and regional developments.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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