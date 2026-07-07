40 Groups Announces Dan Chuparkoff as Keynote Speaker for the Credit Union CFO 40 Group Fall Meeting

Dan Chuparkoff Dennis Sullivan of 40 Groups 40 Groups, Inc.

AI educator and former Google and McKinsey technology leader Dan Chuparkoff will keynote the Credit Union CFO 40 Group Fall Meeting in Nashville.

The role of the CFO continues to evolve well beyond financial stewardship, Dan brings a unique ability to make emerging technologies understandable, practical, and immediately applicable.” — Dennis Sullivan, Founder and CEO of 40 Groups, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 40 Groups announced today that globally recognized AI educator and innovation expert Dan Chuparkoff will keynote the upcoming Credit Union CFO 40 Group meeting, taking place September 29–30, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.Chuparkoff will present "Leading Through Change: Innovation and the Future of Work in an AI World," an interactive keynote designed to help credit union CFOs understand how artificial intelligence is transforming leadership, decision-making, and organizational performance.Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the way organizations operate, creating both significant opportunities and new challenges for executive leaders. Drawing from his experience as a technology leader at Google and McKinsey, Chuparkoff will share practical lessons from some of the world's most innovative organizations, demonstrating how leaders can use AI to accelerate decision-making, strengthen collaboration, increase operational efficiency, and create greater value for their members.Following the keynote presentation, attendees will participate in a facilitated peer discussion, exploring how AI is reshaping finance, operations, talent, and long-term strategy within credit unions. The session is designed to move beyond theory by encouraging members to exchange practical ideas and real-world experiences with fellow executives facing similar opportunities and challenges."The role of the CFO continues to evolve well beyond financial stewardship," said Dennis Sullivan, Founder and CEO of 40 Groups. "Today's finance leaders are helping shape strategy, guide innovation, and prepare their organizations for an AI-driven future. Dan brings a unique ability to make emerging technologies understandable, practical, and immediately applicable for executive teams."The Credit Union CFO 40 Group is an invitation-only executive roundtable that brings together senior financial leaders from non-competing credit unions across the country. Limited to just 40 members, the group provides a confidential environment where executives exchange best practices, discuss emerging issues, and learn from nationally recognized thought leaders.About Dan ChuparkoffDan Chuparkoff is a globally recognized expert on artificial intelligence, innovation, and the future of work. A former technology leader at Google and McKinsey, he has spent decades helping organizations navigate digital transformation and turn emerging technologies into practical business advantages. Dan specializes in making complex topics - including AI, automation, and innovation - accessible and actionable for executive leaders.About 40 Groups40 Groups is an executive leadership organization that brings together CEOs, CFOs and Board Chairs from financial institutions in confidential, peer-driven leadership groups. Through facilitated discussions, nationally recognized keynote speakers, and meaningful peer collaboration, members gain practical insights, build trusted relationships, and return to their institutions with actionable ideas that drive long-term success.

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