Silver Sands Recovery Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Lives Through Addiction Treatment in Prescott, Arizona

Residential Addiction Treatment in Arizona

Joint Commission-accredited Arizona rehab marks a decade of compassion-based care for individuals and families facing addiction

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A decade ago, Silver Sands Recovery opened its doors in the mountains of Prescott, Arizona with a clear mission: to provide addiction treatment that goes beyond the bare minimum — care that addresses the whole person, engages the family, and gives people the time and support they need to build a genuinely different life. Ten years later, that mission has remained the foundation of everything the facility does.

Silver Sands Recovery is marking its 10th anniversary as one of Arizona's premier drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers, having served countless individuals and families struggling with alcohol addiction, opioid dependence, methamphetamine use, fentanyl addiction, and co-occurring mental health conditions. The milestone reflects not only the facility's longevity, but the trust that families across the country have placed in its team and its model of care.

The Silver Sands approach has always centered on the individual. Each client enters treatment with a personalized plan developed by an experienced clinical team, addressing not only the substance use itself but the underlying trauma, triggers, and patterns that drive it. The facility offers a full continuum of care — from medical detox and inpatient treatment through Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), standard outpatient, and Extended Care programming — allowing clients to step down gradually rather than exit treatment abruptly.

What has consistently set Silver Sands apart is its integration of outdoor and experiential therapies alongside evidence-based clinical treatment. Clients participate in hiking, nature outings, sports therapy, and golf as part of their recovery programming — activities that help build healthy routines, restore a sense of purpose, and create positive associations with sober living. The facility's setting in the Prescott mountains, at over 5,400 feet elevation, provides clean air, scenic surroundings, and a supportive sober community that many clients describe as a turning point in their recovery.

Family involvement has also been a cornerstone of the Silver Sands model from the beginning. Clients maintain regular contact with family through phone and video sessions, and families receive direct support and guidance throughout the treatment process.

Silver Sands Recovery holds The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and is accredited by NARM and NAATP, and verified by Psychology Today and the Better Business Bureau. The facility accepts most major insurance plans including Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Anthem, BlueCross BlueShield, and TRICARE, and its admissions team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

As Silver Sands enters its second decade, the team remains committed to the same standard of care that has defined the facility since its founding — personalized, compassion-based treatment that gives people and their families a real path forward.

Silver Sands Recovery is located at 3636 Crossings Drive, Prescott, Arizona 86305.

About Silver Sands Recovery

Silver Sands Recovery is a Joint Commission-accredited drug and alcohol rehabilitation center located in Prescott, Arizona. Specializing in alcohol addiction, opioid dependence, chronic relapse, and dual diagnosis, Silver Sands offers a full continuum of care with a compassion-based, individualized treatment approach.

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