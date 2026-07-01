The Trinity Rock Hour Expands Into New Florida and California Radio Markets

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Trinity Music & Media Group announces new Florida and California affiliates as The Trinity Rock Hour continues its nationwide expansion.

"We're building a nationwide home for Christian rock, one radio market at a time." — Jeff Staley” — Jeffrey Staley, Trinity Music & Media Group

DAYTONA BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — July 1, 2026 — Trinity Music & Media Group announced today that The Trinity Rock Hour is continuing its national expansion with the addition of new radio markets across Florida and into Southern California.

The one-hour Christian rock program, built around powerful faith-based rock music and Gospel-centered encouragement, is now airing across multiple markets including Daytona Beach, Madison, Tallahassee, Tampa Bay, and Riverside–San Bernardino, California.

"This has been an incredible few weeks," said Jeff Staley, founder of Trinity Music & Media Group. "Our mission has always been simple—take the message of Jesus Christ to as many people as possible through great rock music. Every new station means thousands more people have the opportunity to discover music that points them to Christ."

Produced in Daytona Beach, Florida, The Trinity Rock Hour features music from Mighty Sons of Thunder along with inspiring stories, encouraging messages, and a growing lineup of Christian rock artists. The program is designed to provide stations with a professionally produced, FCC-ready weekly show that connects with both longtime believers and listeners searching for hope.

The expansion marks another milestone for Trinity Music & Media Group as it continues building a nationwide affiliate network dedicated to bringing Christian rock to communities across America.

"We're just getting started," Staley added. "Our vision is to see The Trinity Rock Hour on stations from coast to coast, giving Christian rock a stronger voice and creating another way for people to hear the Gospel."

Listeners can hear the latest episodes, learn more about the show, and explore affiliate information at TrinityRockHour.com. or find out more information about Trinity at trinitysongs.com

About Trinity Music & Media Group

Trinity Music & Media Group is an independent Christian media company based in Daytona Beach, Florida. Through original music, radio programming, and digital media, the company is dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through modern Christian rock and innovative media platforms.

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