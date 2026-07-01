FS-Curtis Proudly Supports Archer Trenton Cowles on His Journey to the LA Olympic Games

FS-Curtis Proudly Sponsors Trenton Cowles for the USA Olympic Archery Team!

FS-Curtis follows U.S. National Team archer and Olympic hopeful Trenton Cowles on his journey to the upcoming Los Angeles Olympic Games.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Curtis, a global leader in compressed air solutions, is proud to follow Olympic hopeful U.S National Team archer Trenton Cowles as he pursues his dream of competing on the world stage at the upcoming Los Angeles Olympic Games.Cowles, a rising talent in U.S. archery, represents the next generation of elite athletes defined by discipline, resilience, and precision. His journey is as unique as it is inspiring, beginning not on a traditional range but through the virtual world of Wii Sports Resort. What started as a video game quickly became a passion, leading Cowles to craft his first makeshift bow and eventually to pursue formal training. Through dedication and relentless practice, Cowles progressed from a beginner to one of the top competitors in the country. After early challenges in the sport, his competitive mindset and determination drove him to improve continually. Today, he has already achieved significant milestones, including a gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and strong performances at international competitions, positioning him as a serious contender on the Olympic pathway.FS-Curtis is honored to support Cowles’ journey as he continues to develop both physically and mentally in pursuit of Olympic excellence. His focus on consistency, confidence, and mental discipline, particularly his ability to transform pressure into performance, resonates strongly with the values embedded in the FS-Curtis brand. “For more than 165 years, FS-Curtis has been committed to delivering reliable, high-performance compressed air solutions to customers around the world,” said Russel Warner, Vice President of Sales . “Trenton’s dedication to his craft and his pursuit of excellence reflect the same commitment to continuous improvement and dependability that defines our company.”“Precision and consistency are everything in archery, and that mindset aligns naturally with what FS-Curtis stands for,” said Cowles. “I’m excited to partner with a company that values performance, reliability, and continuous improvement at such a high level.”Founded in 1854 in St. Louis, Missouri, FS-Curtis has built a legacy of innovation and durability, earning a reputation for producing rugged, industrial-duty air compressors engineered for long-term performance. From reciprocating and rotary screw compressors to oil-free technologies and complete air systems, FS-Curtis supports a wide range of industries where reliability is critical and performance is non-negotiable.As Cowles advances toward the LA Olympic Games, FS-Curtis will proudly support and promote his journey, celebrating his achievements and sharing his story with partners, customers, and communities around the world. Learn more about the journey here. Precision Under PressureIn archery, success comes down to executing with precision in high-pressure moments—when focus, control, and consistency matter most. The same is true in compressed air systems, where performance must be exact, dependable, and unwavering, even in the most demanding environments.At FS-Curtis, we understand that precision under pressure is not optional; it’s essential. That’s why customers continue to trust our solutions to deliver reliable performance day in and day out.FS-Curtis. Trusted. Dependable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.