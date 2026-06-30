It’s a Book, But Don’t Tell the Bots: “Late Night With AI” Brings Chatbots to Center Stage

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Author Kate Kase and AI expert Mia Jordan turn AI into a playful late-night talk show—where the bots think it’s real and readers are in on the joke.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Kase Announces June 30 Launch of Late Night With AI, a Bold New Book That Turns Artificial Intelligence Into Must-See Entertainment

In a cultural moment where artificial intelligence is reshaping how people work, create, communicate, and make decisions, author Kate Kase is bringing readers a timely and refreshingly entertaining way to understand the technology everyone is talking about. Her new book, Late Night With AI: Unraveling AI for the Bot Curious, co-authored with AI expert Mia Jordan, is officially set to launch on June 30, 2026—a fitting debut for a book designed to make AI feel less intimidating, more human, and unexpectedly fun.

Built around a clever creative premise—it’s a book, but don’t tell the bots—Late Night With AI transforms complex conversations about artificial intelligence into an accessible, fast-moving experience styled like a fictional late-night talk show. Instead of presenting AI through dense technical explanations, the book invites readers into a playful “on-air” setting where AI systems become the guests, the conversation feels live, and the audience gets an inside look at how these tools actually communicate.

At the heart of the book is a provocative question: What happens when a human host hands the microphone to a couch full of AI systems and lets them speak for themselves?

Across a series of lively, unscripted “episodes,” Kase engages leading AI models in real-time conversation. The result is part technology exploration, part social experiment, and part late-night entertainment. There is no traditional scripting or ghostwriting. The dialogue unfolds through the systems’ own responses, revealing not only what AI can produce, but how differently each model thinks, reacts, explains, avoids, improvises, and surprises.

“What makes it fun—and surprisingly revealing—is that we wrote it like a late-night show and never ‘told the bots’ it wasn’t real,” said Kate Kase. “They show up, they riff, they dodge, they over-explain, they surprise you. Readers get the entertainment, but they also get a clearer feel for how these systems actually communicate.”

The June 30 launch arrives at a time when professionals, creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and everyday users are trying to better understand AI’s growing role in modern life. While many books approach the subject from a purely technical or academic perspective, Late Night With AI offers a more approachable path: Learn by watching the bots talk.

What began as a creative experiment quickly revealed a deeper insight. AI is not one single, uniform tool. Each system operates with its own patterns, objectives, strengths, limitations, and communication style. Those differences matter. Treating every AI platform as interchangeable can lead to misunderstandings, missed opportunities, and flawed decisions—especially as more individuals and organizations begin relying on these systems for everyday work.

Mia Jordan, who has spent years helping organizations implement AI in real-world environments, brings a grounded and practical lens to the project. Her expertise helps frame the book’s central message: Many AI adoption challenges are not caused by the technology being too complex, but by people not fully understanding how to interact with the tools themselves.

Structured as a late-night television experience with behind-the-scenes insight, Late Night With AI gives readers a fresh alternative to traditional AI literature. It avoids heavy jargon and instead delivers a human-centered, humorous, and highly relevant exploration of a technology that is already influencing business, communication, creativity, leadership, and decision-making.

The book is designed for the “bot curious,” professionals navigating technological change, leaders guiding teams through AI adoption, and anyone who wants to better understand what these systems are really doing when they respond. Through its entertaining format, Late Night With AI provides readers with a practical and memorable framework for using AI more thoughtfully and effectively in real-world scenarios.

Kate Kase is known for translating complex ideas into accessible, engaging narratives, while Mia Jordan brings deep expertise in artificial intelligence implementation and organizational transformation. Together, they bridge creativity and technical insight in a way that speaks to modern readers who want to understand AI without getting buried in technical language.

With its official launch on June 30, 2026, Late Night With AI arrives as both a timely guide and a playful cultural snapshot of the AI era. More than a book about technology, it is an invitation to rethink how we engage with artificial intelligence—without losing the humor, curiosity, and late-night energy that make the conversation worth having.

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