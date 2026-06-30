Space Wonders and TogetherWith Bring the Future of Arts, Culture and Brand Partnerships to Cannes Lions

Speakers Ugo Bonnet and Florencia Franceschetti, Moderated by Indie Agency News Speakers Ugo Bonnet and Florencia Franceschetti

The discussion explored how arts, entertainment and brand partnerships can help shape the cultural future of space exploration.

CANNES, FRANCE, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global creative agency TogetherWith and immersive microgravity experience company Space Wonders brought a revelatory glimpse of the next frontier in creativity and branding to Cannes Lions 2026 with the future-forward, cosmos-centered discussion, In Zero Gravity: Taking Arts & Culture to Space.For decades, the conversation surrounding space has mostly been technical in nature, TogetherWith Managing Director Florencia Franceschetti explained during the panel moderated by Indie Agency News as part of its Indies Rising @ Cannes program — but as humanity achieves ever-greater footholds in space, the possibilities beyond science, engineering, and infrastructure are set to expand exponentially.Case in point: The debut production by Space Wonders, Paraboles, the first multimedia performance designed specifically for the medium of space, to be filmed in microgravity aboard a parabolic aircraft in partnership with MIT Space Exploration Initiative. The pioneering project is being developed by Space Wonders CEO and award-winning showmaker Natasha Tsakos, whose previous high-impact projects include work with the G20 Summit, Super Bowl with Cirque du Soleil, TED, Discovery Channel, and Tribeca Film Festival.Paraboles, Franceschetti mentions, offers a way forward for research-driven performances and branding in space that is more thoughtful, tailored, and disruptive than simply turning the heavens into another billboard. “Product placement, that’s not the approach we’re taking,” she told the crowd. “We’re focused on long-lasting cultural co-creation projects from a narrative standpoint. Those take more time, that’s the truth, but those are the most meaningful for us.”The diverse array of cultural and resource partners joining Paraboles — from O Cinema, Live Arts Miami, and Creativity America to Areca Financial, Xponential Space, and MIT — speaks to this. “We have many options,” Franceschetti said. “We’re hoping to open the conversation to other agencies that have clients that align with our mission and values who want to be first in a new industry.” The goal: ongoing, repeatable multimedia performance architecture that brands can structurally sponsor and co-create with over time.Joining Franceschetti on the Indies Rising stage was Spaceflight Institute CEO Ugo Bonnet, who spoke to the practical realities of preparing artists and other non-astronauts for the unique complexities of working in microgravity, which affect the human body “from the feet to the head.” The success of transforming an artist into a performer capable of authentically and effectively creating in space or microgravity may very well be the hinge upon which the viability of the entire enterprise turns. (The Spaceflight Institute’s 5-month Human Spaceflight Certificate course launching in Toulouse, France, for example, “brings together more than 50 world-class experts from space agencies, industry, academia, and research in a high-level, immersive training experience.”).Finally, merging two very of-the-moment topics, Franceschetti and Bonnet discussed why AI-powered generative images and videos of space will be unlikely to compete with the real thing.“Art, advertising, sales; everything is based on human emotion,” Franceschetti said. “If we see an image that is generated by AI, we might think, ‘Okay, that’s cool.’ But this is about humans actually creating in space. That is the sentiment people will relate to, it’s important that it’s real…to amplify a message.”For more technical, mundane, physical, or distant tasks, Bonnet added, AI and robots will of course, be a powerful ally to humans in space. But never a replacement. “We need human feeling,” he said.The panel reflected TogetherWith's broader philosophy of building human brands by connecting business strategy with culture, creativity, and emerging consumer behaviors — whether earthbound or ever-further into the cosmos.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.