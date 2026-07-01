HazMat Safety Consulting to Host Game-Changing Webinar: The Real Cost of One PHMSA Violation

Free July 14 LinkedIn Live session reveals hidden business risks of hazardous materials non-compliance and how to build a strong safety investment case

The financial impact of a PHMSA violation often includes operational delays, management distraction, corrective actions, legal expenses, customer concerns, and long-term regulatory consequences.” — Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a subsidiary of Americase International, today announced a free live webinar, "The Real Cost of One PHMSA Violation," designed to help organizations understand the full financial and operational impact of hazardous materials transportation enforcement actions and how to take proactive steps to reduce regulatory risk before violations occur.

The webinar will provide practical, real-world insights into the direct and indirect costs associated with Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) violations. These can include civil penalties up to $102,348 per violation per day ($238,809 when resulting in death, serious injury, or substantial property damage), operational disruptions, corrective actions, increased regulatory scrutiny, soaring insurance premiums, reputational damage, and potential market access restrictions. PHMSA continues to actively enforce hazardous materials regulations across industries, with significant penalties and enforcement actions in recent lithium battery and dangerous goods cases highlighting the escalating stakes.

Designed for compliance leaders, EHS professionals, dangerous goods managers, operations executives, CEOs, CFOs, and organizations that manufacture, ship, or transport hazardous materials, the session will demonstrate why the true cost of a violation often extends far beyond the initial fine, and how compliance can become a competitive advantage.

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT

Format: LinkedIn Live (Virtual, Free to Attend)

Register: Register here

"Many organizations focus only on the monetary penalty when evaluating enforcement risk," said Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting and former Director of Approvals and Permits Division at PHMSA. "In reality, the financial impact of a PHMSA violation often includes operational delays, management distraction, corrective actions, legal expenses, customer concerns, higher insurance costs, and long-term regulatory consequences.”

Joining Paquet is Jerry Cox, Attorney & Former U.S. Senate Counsel on Transportation Safety Legislation and Regulations, who brings deep legislative insight into shaping transportation safety policy.

Topics covered during the webinar include:

- The True Cost Breakdown: Direct fines, indirect costs, and long-term effects.

- Real-World Case Studies: Lessons from high-profile incidents, including lithium battery cases.

- Common Compliance Pitfalls: Frequent mistakes that trigger enforcement actions.

- How PHMSA inspection findings can escalate into larger regulatory issues

- Strategies for reducing enforcement risk through proactive compliance programs

- Building the Business Case: Financial models to justify safety investments.

- Actionable Next Steps: Turning compliance into a competitive advantage.

Attendees will gain practical guidance for evaluating their organization's exposure to regulatory risk and implementing safeguards that help prevent costly violations before they occur.

Register or learn more: click here.

About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC) is a specialized advisory firm and subsidiary of Americase International providing comprehensive end-to-end dangerous goods (DG) compliance solutions across the full product and logistics lifecycle.

For organizations that design, manufacture, transport, or deploy products subject to DG and hazardous materials regulations, Americase International offers:

- Regulatory compliance and advisory services through HazMat Safety Consulting, with former federal regulators covering DOT, PHMSA, IATA, IMDG, and international dangerous goods frameworks

- Custom protective packaging engineering and manufacturing through Americase, built for mission-critical applications in aerospace, defense, data centers, electronics, energy, medical, and technology sectors

- Pre-compliance and third-party testing services through Fulcrum Testing, helping organizations validate products against regulatory standards before market submission

To learn more, visit www.AmericaseInternational.com.

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