WCT Offers Connecticut Integrated Mental Health Care with Therapy & Medication Management Under One Roof

With 7 locations and statewide telehealth, WCT provides coordinated behavioral health care to communities across Connecticut

WATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disconnected care is one of the most persistent challenges in behavioral health. When a patient's therapist and prescriber don't communicate — or when a patient has to navigate multiple providers, offices, and systems — the quality and continuity of care suffers. WCT Behavioral Health & Wellness was built to solve that problem.

With seven office locations across Connecticut and telehealth services available statewide, WCT offers therapy and psychiatric medication management under one roof, coordinated by a multidisciplinary team of over 56 licensed providers. This integrated model means a patient's therapist and psychiatric nurse practitioner are working from the same treatment framework, sharing relevant information, and adjusting care in a way that produces better outcomes than siloed approaches.

WCT's therapy team is trained in a wide range of evidence-based modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), EMDR, Gottman Method couples therapy, Trauma-Focused CBT, play therapy, motivational interviewing, and animal-assisted therapy, among others. The psychiatric team provides medication management for conditions including depression, anxiety, ADHD, and bipolar disorder. Services are available for individuals, couples, families, and groups.

WCT also serves populations with specialized needs, including first responders, LGBTQIA+ individuals, expectant mothers, postpartum parents, and those processing grief or crisis. The breadth of the team allows WCT to match clients with providers who have specific experience in their areas of need.

For clients who prefer to receive care from home, WCT's telehealth services provide the same quality of care as an in-office visit, available from anywhere in Connecticut. This flexibility makes consistent mental health care accessible for people with demanding schedules, transportation barriers, or a preference for virtual appointments.

WCT accepts a wide range of insurance plans including Husky/Medicaid, Medicare, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna, and UnitedHealthcare, making quality behavioral health care financially accessible to a broad range of Connecticut residents.

Offices are located in Waterbury, Middlebury, Brookfield, Avon, Bristol, and Westport.

About WCT Behavioral Health & Wellness

WCT Behavioral Health & Wellness is one of Connecticut's leading behavioral health providers, offering integrated therapy and psychiatric medication management across seven locations and statewide via telehealth. With a team of 56+ licensed providers and a wide range of accepted insurance plans, WCT is committed to making quality mental health care accessible to all Connecticut communities.



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