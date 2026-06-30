Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority’s approach to joint regulation of systemic stablecoin issuers

1: Introduction Through a co-ordinated approach and regulatory framework, we aim to provide regulatory clarity and certainty to firms issuing stablecoins in the UK whatever the size, aspirations or business model. Within the United Kingdom’s (UK) stablecoin regime, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will regulate all UK‑issued qualifying stablecoins and, in due course, their use in retail payments. Where stablecoins are widely used in payments and may pose risks to UK financial stability, their issuance will be subject to joint regulation by the Bank of England (the Bank) and the FCA, once recognised as systemic by HM Treasury (HMT). This document sets out how the Bank and the FCA will apply the UK’s stablecoin regime jointly to systemic stablecoin issuers. The Bank’s proposed rules can be found in its sterling-denominated systemic stablecoin Policy Statement and consultation on draft Code of Practice published in June 2026 (Bank’s June 2026 publication), while the FCA’s are available in its Stablecoin Issuance Policy Statement (PS26/10). As set out in the Banking Act 2009, HMT may determine a payment system or service provider as systemic. In doing so, HMT must consult relevant regulators as part of the recognition process. Section 2.3.1 of the Bank’s proposed regulatory regime for sterling-denominated stablecoins published in November 2025 (CP25), explains that the Bank’s approach to providing HMT information as part of its recognition process to assess whether a payment system or service provider may be systemic is grounded in the recognition criteria and is undertaken on a holistic, case-by-case basis. In making a recommendation to HMT, the Bank would consider a range of indicators, including the scale, nature of use, substitutability, interconnectedness, as well as use by the Bank in the course of its role as a monetary authority. The assessment of whether a payment system or service provider is systemic requires the exercise of judgement, reflecting the forward-looking nature of the framework. This approach is designed to accommodate new and evolving use cases. As set out in CP25, the same level of activity may have materially different implications for financial stability depending on how a stablecoin is used (for example, for crypto-asset trading versus everyday payments). A case-by-case assessment supports a proportionate and risk-based approach as the market develops. At the same time, we recognise the importance of clarity and predictability for firms. The Bank has provided guidance on the factors and indicators and will continue to engage with industry and HMT as the regime is implemented. As set out in the Banking Act 2009, a stablecoin issuer could be recognised as systemic by HMT as an operator of a systemic payment system using a digital settlement asset (DSA),footnote [1] a systemic DSA service provider, or a firm who provides essential services to a systemic payment system or to a systemic DSA service provider. In this document, a stablecoin issuer should be considered as referring to any of these business models. An issuer could be recognised as ‘systemic at launch’ (SaL) from the outset of its operations, where, although it is not currently operating at systemic scale, it is likely to do so (Section 3 and 4.3). All UK-based qualifying stablecoin issuers that are non-systemic will be captured under the FCA’s regime. The Bank and the FCA have worked closely together to design an integrated two-part regime for issuers of stablecoins in the UK, with proportionate requirements for both non-systemic and systemic stablecoin issuers with a view to ensuring clarity, consistency and a smooth transition between the two sets of rules. In the Bank’s June 2026 Publication, the Bank reiterated that the authorities were developing a stablecoin regime that is underpinned by a shared commitment to support innovation and growth, ensure strong consumer protection and maintain market integrity. However, the two authorities act pursuant to distinct statutory objectives. The Bank’s rules are designed to advance its financial stability objective, reflecting the greater risks to financial stability that can arise where a stablecoin is widely used as money at scale in everyday retail and corporate payments. The FCA’s rules are designed to advance its consumer protection, market integrity, competition and secondary international competitiveness and growth objectives, and apply more broadly to stablecoin issuance and related cryptoasset activities. The Bank and FCA have been working closely and considered where regulatory requirements can align across both sets of rules; particularly to support clarity for issuers that may transition from being non-systemic and solely regulated under the FCA to joint regulation once recognised as systemic. Full alignment, however, is neither necessary nor always appropriate. Targeted differences are maintained where this best reflects the authorities’ distinct statutory objectives and differing risks addressed by each set of rules. Systemic stablecoin issuers warrant more stringent requirements than those applying to non-systemic issuers regulated solely by the FCA. This document sets out: how supervisory responsibilities will be allocated where issuers fall within the remit of multiple authorities;

which issuers will be subject to Bank requirements;

how Bank requirements interact with FCA rules;

how FCA rules apply or will be disapplied when a firm becomes jointly regulated;

how transition arrangements will operate where an FCA-authorised stablecoin issuer is recognised by HMT as systemic and brought into the joint regulatory framework;

how the Bank intends to apply its rules during the transition period for firms moving to joint regulation; and

the application of the UK’s stablecoin regime to systemic stablecoin issuers that are recognised as SaL. The authorities recognise that some stablecoin issuers may be part of a group that is subject to the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) rules.footnote [2] In these cases, the relevant authorities will co-ordinate and engage with firms on a case-by-case basis, to determine how relevant regulatory and transition requirements apply where the different sets of rules interact or overlap (eg group prudential requirements). In addition, the Payment System Regulator (PSR) has regulatory powers over participants in systemic and non-systemic payment systems.footnote [3] The PSR is responsible for promoting competition, innovation and end user interests for any payment system which is designated by HMT. The FCA will take on these responsibilities once the PSR consolidation has occurred.footnote [4] Where a stablecoin falls within the remit of the PSR following prior designation by HMT, the authorities will address the joint application of rules on a case-by-case basis.

2: Application of authorities’ remits to regulating systemic stablecoin issuers 2.1: Cross-authority remits The Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 (FSMA 2023) introduced changes to the Banking Act 2009 which extended the regulatory remit of the Bank to cover payment systems transferring DSAs, including systemic stablecoins, and issuers of systemic stablecoins. FSMA 2023 also introduced changes to the Financial Services (Banking Reform) Act 2013 (FSBRA) which extended the regulatory remit of the PSR to cover payment systems transferring DSAs, including stablecoins, and participants in such systems. The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities) Order 2001 (as amended) (RAO) will expand the FCA’s regulatory remit to cover qualifying stablecoins,footnote [5] through amendments made by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) Regulations 2026 (Cryptoasset Regulations). Table A: Bank, FCA and PSR regulatory remit by digital settlement asset firm type Regulatory remit (by DSA firm type) The Bank FCA PSR Payment system – operators Yes - Yes Payment system – infrastructure providers Yes - Yes Digital settlement asset issuer (a) Yes Yes Yes Digital settlement asset custodian (a) Yes Yes Yes (b) The FCA will regulate all qualifying stablecoin issuers who are issuing stablecoins from an establishment in the UK, to protect consumers, promote effective competition, and protect and enhance the integrity of the UK markets. This may be alongside other authorities if the stablecoin issuer is recognised as systemic. In such cases, the Bank will assume responsibility for prudential regulation and other key elements of the regime, as set out in the Bank’s June 2026 publication. The PSR’s remit applies to participants in payment systems designated by HMT under FSBRA. It may regulate the designated systems and their participants in relation to competition, access and their effective operation of the system, including through the exercise of its statutory powers. Where a designated payment system includes the transfer of stablecoins, either wholly or partly, those activities will fall within the PSR’s remit to the extent provided for in the designation order. The PSR also has concurrent powers with the Competition and Markets Authority over participants in any system (not just designated ones) including powers to enforce the prohibition against anti-competitive agreements. Upon consolidation of the PSR into the FCA, these functions will transfer to and be exercised by the FCA. The designation by HMT under FSBRA is a separate process to HMT’s recognition process of a systemic stablecoin issuer. We recognise that it is possible for firms to become both recognised and designated, and for this to happen concurrently. Stablecoin issuers will remain regulated by the FCA irrespective of recognition or designation. Where an issuer is regulated by multiple authorities, those authorities will engage with the firm and each other on a case-by-case basis as part of ongoing supervision and enforcement and will consider the application of relevant regulatory and transition requirements where these interact or overlap. As set out in the Memorandum of Understanding (Payments MoU) (Annex), authorities may share confidential information through statutory gateways when necessary, proportionate and for regulatory purposes. Any information shared between authorities remains subject to applicable confidentiality obligations and may only be used for lawful purposes consistent with the basis on which it was disclosed. 2.2: FCA and Bank regulatory remits and rules for systemic stablecoin issuers The table below summarises the Bank and the FCA’s regulatory remits as they apply to stablecoin issuers. It sets out the Bank’s remit over stablecoin issuers that HMT has recognised as systemic, and the FCA’s remit over UK stablecoin issuance and cryptoasset activities more broadly. The summary clarifies how the authorities’ responsibilities differ by geographical scope and activity, and how those responsibilities may interact for systemic stablecoin issuers. Table B: FCA and Bank regulatory remits FCA Remit Applies to all in-scope firms Bank Remit Requires HMT recognition to bring within the Bank’s remit Geographical Location From 25 October 2027, stablecoin issuance from an establishment in the UK (all currencies). (a) Overseas-issued stablecoins will be captured through the Admissions and Disclosure Designated Activities Regime (DAR) (b) and as regulated activities for which FCA authorisation is required under the Financial Promotions Order (FPO). If the dealing and arranging of overseas issued stablecoins is carried out by way of business in the UK the new regulated cryptoasset activities will apply. The FCA will not directly regulate overseas issuance. The Bank has the power to regulate both UK and overseas stablecoin issuers once recognised as systemic by HMT. The Bank rules require an overseas issuer of a systemic sterling-denominated stablecoin to establish a legal entity in the UK. As covered in section 2.3.1 in the Bank’s June 2026 Publication, for a systemic non-sterling overseas stablecoin issuer, the Bank may defer to the home authority’s regulatory and supervisory framework where it considers this to be the most appropriate means of protecting UK financial stability. This is contingent on the home authority’s regulation and supervision delivering similar outcomes to those required by the Bank requirements for systemic stablecoins, and on there being sufficient co-operation arrangements in place between the relevant authorities. Activities From 25 October 2027, the FCA’s remit will include stablecoin issuance, along with other defined regulated activities. Firms undertaking the regulated activities in relation to a qualifying stablecoin (c) or a qualifying cryptoasset (d) will need to be authorised. A UK stablecoin issuer will be subject to FCA requirements where it carries out one or more of the following: Issuance of a qualifying stablecoin.

Any safeguarding of qualifying cryptoassets and relevant specified investment cryptoassets.

Retail payment regulations involving stablecoins subject to legislation, (as indicated by the Payments Forward Plan).

Any other regulated activity. The Bank’s remit under the Banking Act 2009 extends to activities beyond solely the issuance of systemic stablecoins. However, the joint regulatory framework for systemic stablecoins described in this document is only applicable to issuers. A stablecoin issuer may be regulated by the Bank, following recommendation by HMT, when carrying out one or more of the following activities: Operating a recognised payment system using a DSA. ( e )

Providing services as a recognised DSA service provider in relation to payment systems using DSA (whether or not the payment system is recognised).

Providing services as a service provider in relation to a recognised payment system or a recognised DSA service provider. Sources: Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority.



(a) As set out in the issuance definition in Article 9M of the RAO.

(b) Part 5A of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended by the (Designated Activities) (Supervision and Enforcement) Regulations 2025.

(c) Subset of qualifying cryptoassets that seeks to maintain a stable value by reference to one or more fiat currencies as defined in Article 88G of the RAO.

(d) A qualifying cryptoasset is a fungible and transferable cryptoasset, excluding specified categories such as e‑money or fiat currency as defined in Article 88F of the RAO.

(e) ‘Digital settlement asset’ refers to the digital representation of value or rights, whether or not cryptographically secured, that (a) can be used for the settlement of payment obligations; (b) can be transferred, stored or traded electronically; and (c) uses technology supporting the recording or storage of data (which may include distributed ledger technology). The FCA has published its final rules for the regulation of cryptoassets including qualifying stablecoins – these include rules applicable to UK stablecoin issuers. The Bank has published its draft rules set out in the draft code of practice (Code of Practice, CoP, consulted on in the Bank’s June 2026 Publication) for systemic sterling-denominated stablecoin issuers. Table 3 provides an overview of the policy areas covered by both the FCA’s final rules applicable to stablecoin issuers and the Bank’s rules included in its draft CoP. It also indicates how supervisory responsibility for those areas would be allocated in the supervision of jointly regulated systemic stablecoin issuers. It is intended as an overview only. The table is non-exhaustive and firms should refer to the FCA’s policy statement and the Bank’s draft CoP for the full detail of the relevant requirements. The Bank intends to finalise its CoP by the end of the year. The authorities’ experience demonstrates that overlapping supervisory responsibilities can be managed effectively through clear allocation of objectives, co-ordinated supervisory activity, and established coordination and escalation mechanisms. Where responsibilities overlap, each authority will act in accordance with its statutory objectives, with coordination underpinned by the Payments MoU, policy alignment and supervisory engagement. Where differences arise, these are resolved through escalation between authorities, with each retaining its own decision‑making powers. Table C: Proposed split of responsibility per policy area for jointly regulated systemic stablecoin issuers Areas where the FCA is the lead authority and the following FCA rules are applicable (a) Areas of overlapping responsibility across authorities and where both FCA rules and the Bank CoP (c) applies Areas where the Bank is the lead authority and the Bank’s CoP applies Consumer duty

Conduct of business

Admissions and disclosures ( b )

Market Abuse Regime for Cryptoassets (MARC)

Senior Management and Certification Regime (SMCR)

Financial crime

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)

Complaints and access to FOS

Conflict of interest

Whistleblowing

Fit and Proper Test for Employees and Senior Personnel (FIT), Code of Conduct (COCON), Continuing Professional Developing (CPD), Training and Competence (TC), General Provisions (GEN) Operational resilience

Governance

Internal and external audit

Risk control

Outsourcing

Record keeping

Reporting

Issuance, legal claim and redemption

Remuneration Backing assets

Capital and reserve requirements

Safeguarding

Failure arrangements ( d )

Temporary issuance guardrail Sources: Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority.



(a) The FCA is also responsible for supervision of the provisions under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017, both in respect of systemic and non-systemic stablecoin issuers.

(b) The Bank intends to rely on FCA’s proposed disclosure requirements for issuers that are recognised as systemic by HMT. However, where the Bank identifies gaps requiring additional disclosures, it may apply supplementary disclosure requirements.

(c) This reflects the Bank’s intention, as set out in section 3.3 of the June 2026 Publication, to update the Bank’s existing Recognised Payment Systems Code of Practice to reflect their application to systemic stablecoin issuers.

(d) The Bank expects to consult on further provisions relating to failure in due course (refer to 2.2.7 of the June 2026 Publication). The FCA will determine which of its rules are to be disapplied to avoid conflicts with the Bank’s requirements. It will consult on how the allocation of rules and responsibilities set out in Table 3 above will be operationalised once the Bank’s CoP for systemic issuers has been finalised. This consultation cannot take place until both the FCA and the Bank requirements are settled. In finalising the requirements and joint regulatory approach for systemic stablecoin issuers, the authorities will continue to co-ordinate closely and monitor the potential impact on issuers, including during the transition to joint regulation. Should it be needed, the authorities will issue a further joint publication, including additional detail on areas of overlap between the FCA and the Bank, the application of the Bank’s CoPs to systemic stablecoin issuers, and the supervisory approach to supporting issuers through transition.

3: Authorities’ engagement during the recognition process of systemic stablecoin issuers 3.1: Recognition of a systemic stablecoin issuer As set out in Table 2 above, HMT may bring a stablecoin issuer within the Bank’s remit where the issuer is an operator of a systemic payment system using DSAs, is a systemic DSA service provider, or provides essential services to a systemic payment system or to a systemic DSA service provider.footnote [6] In order to recognise a payment system or service provider as systemic, HMT must be satisfied that any deficiencies in the design or disruption to the operation of the payment system, or any deficiencies in, or disruption to, the services provided would be likely to: threaten the stability of, or confidence in, the UK financial system; or

have serious consequences for business or other interests throughout the UK. HMT must consult relevant authorities (such as the Bank, FCA and PSR) before making a recognition order or specifying a service provider. In addition, HMT must notify the issuer and consider any representations made.footnote [7] The Recognition Criteria the Bank will consider when making a recognition recommendation to HMT include transaction volumes and values, the nature of transactions, substitutability, interconnectedness and its use by the Bank in the course of its role as a monetary authority. In considering whether to recognise a payment system or DSA service provider, HMT must have regard to a similar list of factors set out in the Banking Act 2009. As described earlier, some issuers may be recognised as SaL. This means an issuer is determined by HMT as likely to be systemically important in the UK, following consultation with the relevant authorities (as set out above) and consideration of the Recognition Criteria. 3.2: Authorities and firms’ engagement prior to recognition In line with the Payments MoU, the Bank and the FCA will routinely engage and exchange information on issuers. This is intended to support early visibility of potential financial stability risks, without prejudging any subsequent assessment by the Bank or decision by HMT. Where an issuer’s scale or growth may indicate a trajectory towards systemic importance and is solo regulated by the FCA, the FCA may share relevant authorisation and supervisory information with the Bank. Such information may include information about the issuer’s application for a Part 4A permission or, if authorised, information collected by the FCA in its supervision of the issuer. Where information is shared between authorities, it remains subject to confidentiality obligations and may only be used for lawful purposes consistent with the original basis for disclosure. Throughout the recognition process of an issuer that has already been authorised by the FCA for the activity of stablecoin issuance and is already operating in the UK, the Bank will engage with the issuer to understand its business model, risk profile and the potential implications of its activities for financial stability. Where appropriate, the Bank will also engage with the issuer to support early preparation for an issuer’s transition into meeting the Bank’s CoP, should the firm be recognised as systemic. Once a recognition order has been made, the issuer will be subject to the Bank’s rules and will be jointly regulated by the FCA and the Bank. The Bank recognises that, in some cases, an issuer may require a transition period following recognition for it to be able to meet the requirements applicable to systemic stablecoin issuers in full. The Bank will use its power of direction (PoD) in section 191 of the Banking Act 2009 to waive or modify the requirements of the Bank’s CoP during such a transitional period. footnote [8] Where HMT is considering recognising an issuer as SaL before the issuer has existing operations, authorities will follow the same principles stated in the Payments MoU to share relevant information. The Bank and FCA will engage with the issuer to assess and understand its business model, risk profile, and in the case of the Bank, potential risk to financial stability. In such cases, during the recognition process the issuer should either be seeking to be authorised, or be already authorised by the FCA to issue a UK-qualifying stablecoin. Without FCA authorisation the firm would not be permitted to issue stablecoins in the UK.footnote [9] HMT’s recognition of the firm as a systemic stablecoin issuer does not fetter the FCA’s statutory obligation to consider the application for Part 4A permissions, including rejecting the application. To provide more clarity on the application of rules from each authority and the transition path that issuers will need to follow if they are recognised as systemic by HMT, we are building on the illustrative examples provided in CP25 to illustrate two scenarios: i) an issuer transitioning from being solo regulated by the FCA to being jointly regulated by the Bank and FCA and ii) a new issuer that is considered ‘systemic at launch’.

4: Application of rules for issuers being recognised as systemic 4.1 Approach to onboarding new Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs) For issuers that move from being solo regulated by the FCA to joint regulation once recognised as systemic by HMT, as well as for new sterling-denominated stablecoin issuers that are recognised as SaL, the Bank would expect to apply the principles and approach set out in the Bank of England’s supervisory approach to onboarding new FMIs (Approach Document) which complements the Bank’s overall approach to supervising FMIs. In using the Approach Document, the Bank recognises that innovation is happening in the FMI landscape and seeks to support market entry of new and innovative FMIs as well as development of existing businesses, further supporting UK growth. The document outlines different paths issuers might take when recognised as a systemic. This supervisory approach seeks to ensure that issuers are supported as they transition into being a regulated FMI and can grow their business safely, while managing risks to financial stability as they become more established. In particular, the Approach Document explains two discretionary stages available which could support new issuers as they enter the Bank’s remit (Figure 2). During stage 3 (mobilisation) firms are allowed to operate under de minimis limits and conduct activities for live testing purposes only, rather than for economic value. Regulatory oversight would be proportionate to the risks posed by the firm in this stage. During stage 4 (scaling) firms are able to conduct business for economic value, but subject to certain business restrictions or conditions which may be necessary to limit risks to the Bank’s objectives. Where appropriate, an issuer may enter one or both of the discretionary stages, or it may be more suitable for the issuer to move straight to baseline supervision. The discretionary stages could support new issuers to complete aspects of their operational set-up (such as those which depend on securing further investment) which may have otherwise been difficult to achieve before authorisation or recognition. For example, entering the mobilisation stage may be particularly suitable for a new systemic stablecoin issuer that is not yet operating in the UK and has been recognised as SaL. On the other hand, for some issuers that are transitioning from FCA solo regulation to joint regulation with the Bank, the scaling stage could support the issuer in fully meeting the rules for a systemic stablecoin issuer. The way in which different issuers can make use of these stages may depend on different factors such as the entity type, the maturity of the firm and/or its business model. The Bank will apply supervisory resources in a way that is proportionate and commensurate with the issuer’s potential impact on financial stability. The Bank will set out its supervisory expectations for issuers in transition and may on a case-by-case basis use a PoD to temporarily disapply specific rules and set minimum requirements. In doing so, the Bank would support an issuer’s smooth transition to meeting the Bank’s rules. The Bank may use its PoD in a similar way for issuers that are recognised as SaL and apply the step-up approachfootnote [10] while they reach full operational capacity. The Bank might impose business restrictions during the scaling stage, depending on the Bank’s risk assessment and the issuer’s progress in meeting the Bank requirements. The following sections will cover the application of the Approach Document to stablecoin issuers that are recognised as systemic. This is explained in Section 4.2 through the hypothetical scenario of a systemic stablecoin issuer ‘Coin GBP’. Section 4.3 covers the application of the Bank’s rules under the proposed ‘step-up approach’ for SaL issuers. This is explained through the hypothetical scenario of a SaL stablecoin issuer, ‘Coin UK’. 4.2: Transition from solo FCA regulation to joint regulation We recognise that an issuer transitioning from being solo regulated by the FCA to being jointly regulated by the Bank and the FCA, may need time to meet all relevant Bank requirements, while continuing to meet the relevant FCA requirements. Without transitional arrangements implemented by the Bank issuing a PoD, the issuer would become subject to the Bank’s rules for systemic stablecoin issuers from the day of recognition in full. While the Bank would expect issuers to meet its applicable requirements as promptly as possible, the Bank will set a specific timeframe for each issuer upon its recognition, having taken into account a number of factors, including the issuer’s rate of growth, the potential implications of disruption for UK financial stability, and the extent to which additional time may be needed to meet particular requirements. The Bank may also specify the order in which requirements need to be met. This will be informed by the risk assessment made by the Bank through the recognition process and communicated to the firm. The Bank expects a typical transition period to be in the range of 12 to 36 months. This expectation would allow an issuer up to 12 months to apply for access to a settlement account at the Bank and complete the backing assets transition, including applicable safeguarding arrangements. The Bank would also expect the issuer to apply for direct access to a payments system during this first part of the transition. A further period of up to 24 months may be required for the issuer to meet the capital and reserve requirements, including the safeguarding arrangements. Table 4 below summarises the Bank’s and FCA’s requirements as set out in the Bank’s June 2026 draft CoP and FCA’s PS26/10. It identifies the key areas where the Bank rules will apply to systemic stablecoin issuers, and where the Bank might exercise its PoD to temporarily waive or adjust requirements to ensure a smooth transition. Without the Bank issuing a PoD, a stablecoin issuer that becomes jointly regulated would be expected to meet all rules included in the Bank draft CoP from the point it is recognised as systemic. The FCA will continue to supervise stablecoin issuers once recognised by HMT as systemic, including during any transition period set by the Bank. The FCA may engage with the issuer regularly during any transition to ensure there are no material impacts with its compliance with FCA rules. The Bank and the FCA will also seek to ensure that any direction issued by the Bank does not impact on an issuer’s ability to comply with FCA rules applicable under the joint regime. From the day an issuer is recognised as systemic by HMT, the issuer will be jointly regulated by both the FCA and the Bank, and each authority will be responsible for supervising against their rules. The table below summarises the key areas where there is a difference in the requirements for an issuer that is recognised as systemic, namely payment system direct access, redemption, backing assets, capital and reserve requirements, safeguarding and temporary issuance guardrails. Table D: Summary of rules in key areas for UK stablecoin issuers Policy area FCA rule in PS applicable to non-systemic issuers Bank rule as per draft CoP applicable to jointly regulated issuers Payment system access Do not have an explicit expectation on whether an issuer needs to have direct access to a payment system. Expectation to access payment systems directly. Redemption Direct legal claim Issuers are required to ensure all holders have a legally enforceable right to redemption to withdraw their funds on demand without unreasonable conditions. Same principle applies under Bank CoP. Fees The issuer may not charge fees at redemption to cover costs or losses incurred in liquidating assets from the backing pool. The issuer must make the holder aware of any fees, if any, which must be commensurate with the operational cost of redemption. Same principle applies under Bank CoP, with the Bank prohibiting fees to be deducted from the redemption amount unless express agreement from the holder is granted. Redemption timeframe The issuer must complete the redemption by the end of the next business day, once the issuer receives a holder’s stablecoin for redemption. The KYC and AML checks are expected to be undertaken prior to redemption timeline commencing. Same principle applies under Bank CoP. However, the Bank requires an issuer to complete redemptions within 24 hours, and in real time wherever possible. Third party responsibility Issuers remain responsible for third-parties’ ability to comply with the FCA’s redemption requirements. Same principle applies under the Bank CoP. Order of redemption Issuers must complete redemptions based on fair and objective criteria. Same principle applies under the Bank CoP. Backing assets A firm must hold a minimum amount of core backing assets that comply with the Backing Asset Composition Requirement (BACR). This can be no lower than 10% of the value of the backing asset pool. Core backing assets: On demand deposits including commercial or central bank deposits.

Short-term government debt of one year or less maturity. Firms can notify the FCA that they intend to use the permitted expanded backing assets, which include: Longer term government debt with maturity of more than one year maturity.

Public Debt constant net asset value (PDCNAV) Money Market Funds (MMFs) which meet certain criteria.

Repurchase agreements (repos)/reverse repos with government debt securities with maximum maturity of seven days. An issuer must hold: A minimum of 30% of its backing assets in central bank deposits at the Bank.

Up to 70% of its backing assets in short-term UK government debt securities of six months or less in maturity.

Overnight repo and reverse repo with sterling-denominated UK government debt securities of 6 month or less maturity permitted. The Bank intends to introduce a lending facility for systemic stablecoin issuers, providing short-term, collateralised loans against sterling-denominated UK government debt collateral in exceptional scenarios where the issuer might not otherwise be able to access liquidity. Capital and reserves requirements The minimum own funds requirement is the higher of: The permanent minimum requirement of £350,000

The Fixed Overhead Requirement which ensures firms hold adequate capital to withstand the cost associated with an orderly wind-down. Firms must hold three months of operating costs based on the previous years’ expenses

The K-factor requirement represents the operational risks inherent in issuance at scale, The K-SII factor is 1% of the value of coins in issuance Capital for general business risk to absorb losses in BAU and fund a solvent wind-down. The highest of: Six months operational expenses.

Total aggregate cost of recovery and wind-down plans, excluding cost of insolvency/administration and return of funds/transfer of coinholders. Reserves of liquid assets To mitigate financial risk of backing assets

Wind down (cost of insolvency/administration and return of funds/transfer of coinholders) (will vary depending on the business model) Safeguarding Statutory trust Backing assets to be held in segregated backing asset/fund accounts subject to a statutory trust. Same approach applies under Bank CoP for backing assets. Reserves of liquid assets for financial risks and insolvency/wind-down cost will also be subject to a statutory trust. Reconciliation Daily reconciliation requirements for backing assets. Similar reconciliation requirements apply under Bank CoP to backing assets as well as reserves. Third parties Backing assets can be held with UK and/or overseas third parties subject to conditions, including due diligence. Only UK third parties allowed to hold backing assets and reserves. Similar due diligence requirements apply. Intra-group third parties Issuers are permitted to use intra-group third parties to hold up to 20% of their backing asset pool. No restrictions in the Bank CoP on the use of intra-group third parties. Excess The backing asset pool is required to be 1:1 with the stablecoin pool but issuers are permitted to hold up to a 5% excess in the backing assets pool, also subject to the statutory trust. Issuers are also permitted to hold up to a 5% excess in the backing asset pool. There are no limits to excesses held in reserves. All excesses will be subject to the respective statutory trusts. Temporary issuance guardrail No issuance guardrail Temporary issuance guardrail on the level of issuance per systemic stablecoin of £40 billion. This guardrail will be reviewed regularly and removed once risk to credit provision has been effectively mitigated. Source: Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority. The below illustrates an example of a hypothetical stablecoin issuer (Coin GBP) that transitions to joint regulation. Dates and timelines would depend upon the facts of each individual issuer and arrangement.footnote [11] The example assumes that both the Bank and the FCA regimes are live. Scenario 1 – An issuer that was not considered systemic at the beginning of its operations but may have become systemic due to recent and prospective growth ‘Coin International’ is a global stablecoin issuer with established US dollar and euro-denominated coins. These are widely used for crypto trading, cross-border payments, and retail transactions. Its UK subsidiary ‘Coin GBP’ is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the UK for the issuance of its sterling-denominated stablecoin, launched four years ago. In the last couple of years, Coin GBP has been promoting its sterling-denominated stablecoin in the UK for retail payments. It has strengthened partnerships with major UK banks, large retailers, loyalty schemes, and offers lower merchant fees. Coin GBP’s sterling-denominated stablecoin has established itself as a form of money that is widely used for retail payments in everyday transactions. The Bank judges that Coin GBP’s recent growth in adoption and forecast scale could pose systemic risk. In case of Coin GBP failing, it is likely to undermine confidence in the use of Coin GBP’s stablecoin as money. The Bank recommends that HMT should recognise Coin GBP as systemic. Transition process for Coin GBP HMT notifies Coin GBP of its potential recognition. HMT consults both the Bank and FCA as well as the PSR and Coin GBP during the recognition process. By engaging with the firm prior to HMT recognition, the Bank and FCA have a higher level of assurance that Coin GBP understands the requirements that would apply to it from the day of recognition and have supported Coin GBP in preparing for transition into being jointly regulated. Prior to recognition, the Bank and Coin GBP agree on a transition plan based on its current financial, governance and operational structure and on the risks its activity poses to financial stability. Once the firm is recognised, the Bank’s rules apply to Coin GBP. However, the Bank decides to apply a PoD partially disapplying some of the rules and setting the minimum requirements Coin GBP needed to comply with on day 1 and agreeing a path to fully meeting the Bank requirements within 36 months as presented below. During its transition process, the Bank closely monitors the growth of Coin GBP’s sterling-denominated stablecoin and the firm’s compliance with its plan to meet the Bank’s systemic requirements in full. The Bank regularly considers the financial stability risks the stablecoin poses to the UK economy and whether any amendments to the transitional plan are necessary to mitigate new or increased risk. The FCA would continue to supervise and monitor that the issuer is still complying with its rules under joint regulation. Coin GBP transition plan for meeting Bank rules Payment system access Coin GBP could start applying for direct access to payment systems in line with the Bank's expectations even before the recognition order is made. Direct access to a payment system is key to enabling interoperability between different forms of money, supporting faster redemption and mitigating financial stability risks by reducing reliance on intermediated access to payment systems. Getting direct access to a payment system can happen in parallel to the recognition process and could take over 12 months. Therefore, it may not be achievable on day 1 of recognition. The factors that could determine how long it would take to gain access include but may not be limited to: (a) Having to meet the eligibility criteria for an account in the Bank’s Real-Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) (as a requirement for obtaining direct access to a payment system) and at least one of the payment systems that settle in RTGS.

(b) Availability of onboarding and testing slots for the payment system and to RTGS.

(c) Technical readiness. Redemption Reflecting the criticality of having a prompt redemption for a stablecoin widely used as money and in line with international standardsfootnote [12], Coin GBP needs to adjust processes to comply with the Bank's requirement to meet redemptions within 24 hours (T+0) of a full redemption request being made from the day of recognition. The Bank’s and FCA regimes define the start of their respective redemption timeframes following completion of AML and KYC checks and when the issuer is in receipt of the coins being redeemed. Coin GBP would need to then instruct a valid payment order to transfer funds to the stablecoin holder account to complete a redemption request. It is important to note that before instructing a valid payment order, Coin GBP as the systemic issuer will need to ensure that sufficient liquidity is prepositioned for a payment order to be valid, thereby avoiding the risk of payment orders being rejected. Backing assets Coin GBP backing assets under solo FCA regulation included 80% in short-term UK government debt securities with a remaining maturity of less than a year, 15% in UK government debt securities with a remaining maturity over a year and 5% in commercial bank deposits. Based on the Bank’s risk assessment and Coin GBP’s starting backing asset composition, the firm may need up to 12 months to transition fully to the Bank’s backing asset requirements. Based on the firm’s engagement with authorities prior to recognition and the Bank’s risk assessment, the Bank will issue a PoD to disapply specific rules in the CoP relating to the backing asset composition and set substitute requirements on the issuer during the transition. The Bank will also communicate its supervisory expectations and expected timeframe for Coin GBP to meet the full backing assets requirements. The expected timeframe for Coin GBP to meet the Bank’s full backing assets requirements reflects that Coin GBP needs to: (a) Set up a settlement account at the Bank, including obtaining SWIFT access. The Bank encouraged Coin GBP to make an early application for an account at the Bank while the recognition process was still ongoing. This allowed Coin GBP to obtain access shortly after being recognised as systemic.

(b) Rebalance its backing asset portfolio without creating risks for the firm or financial markets. Capital and reserves Once recognised as systemic, Coin GBP’s capital and reserve requirements under the Bank’s rules were different in composition and higher than the binding capital requirements while solo regulated by the FCA. Coin GBP will need to assess the adequacy of its capital to cover general business risks and reserves to mitigate financial risks and cover wind down costs. Coin GBP will need to take into consideration its backing asset composition to know its full capital and reserve requirements. Coin GBP would be required to demonstrate it can mitigate the credit, market and liquidity risk of their backing asset pool with a financial risk reservefootnote [13] from day one. However, in recognising the challenges associated with raising new funding, the Bank issues a PoD including a proportionate timeframe for the firm to meet the Bank’s capital and reserve requirements on general business risks and wind-down costs. Accordingly, Coin GBP would need to present to the Bank a credible, forward-looking funding plan demonstrating how it would comply with the Bank’s requirements over the 36 months set by the Bank for transition period. Safeguarding Subject to HMT giving the Bank the necessary enabling provisions, the statutory trust created under the FCA’s regime will continue to operate once Coin GBP is recognised, but its terms will reflect the Bank’s safeguarding rules for the backing assets and financial risk reserves trust, which will be held primarily for the benefit of coinholders. Coin GBP will also hold wind down reserves on a separate trust. In a failure scenario, these would enable the firm to meet the costs of an insolvency practitioner and make the payments for operationalising a return to coinholders. These would also allow for the transfer of the business to another service provider, and to make up for any shortfall in the backing assets pool. Coin GBP will need to meet the Bank’s safeguarding requirements from recognition. However, where Coin GBP’s transition plans for backing assets, capital and reserves mean it cannot immediately comply with a safeguarding requirement, the Bank will also consider consequential transitional arrangements. For example, if Coin GBP held backing assets with overseas third parties while solo regulated by the FCA, the firm would be required to move those assets to be held with UK third parties in the same period as the one given for transitioning backing assets through the PoD issued by the Bank. Temporary issuance guardrails Coin GBP would need to meet the Bank requirement from the day of recognition. Questions: 1. Do you consider the onboarding approach set out in Section 4 to be appropriate for a stablecoin issuer transitioning to joint regulation? Please explain your reasoning, including any benefits and challenges. 2. How long do you envisage it could take a firm to transition from being solo regulated by the FCA to fully meeting the requirements for a systemic stablecoin issuer? 3. How much longer could it take an issuer transitioning to joint regulation to meet the capital and reserve requirements once the backing asset composition requirement has been met? 4. Have you identified any challenges for an issuer in transition to joint regulation to meet the redemption requirements on T+0 from the point at which a firm is recognised? If so, please elaborate on them. 5. Are there any areas not covered above that present significant challenges for a firm transitioning into joint regulation? Please list the identified challenges. 6. Are there other areas that might require an issuer entering the mobilisation or scaling stage for firms transitioning into joint regulation? Please explain. 4.3: Step-up approach for firms recognised as Systemic at launch (SaL) The Bank’s approach for stablecoin issuers that are recognised as SaL by HMT will be proportionate and follow an incremental pathway that allows the business model to grow safely while limiting risks to the Bank’s objectives. As part of this approach, the Bank has proposed a step-up approach for new stablecoin issuers who are recognised as SaL which will allow them to hold up to 95% of their backing assets in short-term sterling-denominated UK government debt securities, with the remaining 5% held in unremunerated central bank deposits. This would be accompanied by proportionate capital and reserve requirements. The FCA will supervise issuers proportionately as they scale, applying an integrated and co-ordinated approach that shares information, aligns oversight with other authorities and supports effective management of risks while enabling innovation and sustainable growth. The Bank would expect a SaL issuer to enter the mobilisation stage when it becomes recognised by HMT and authorised by the FCA. During this period, the Bank may use its PoD to set de minimis operational limits and specify the supervisory requirements for progression into the next stage. These requirements will be applied on a proportionate basis, reflecting the issuer’s risk profile rather than the standards applicable to a higher impact issuer. This approach is intended to support market entry and innovation while maintaining appropriate risks controls. Once the Bank is satisfied that the issuer has met the requirements to exit the mobilisation stage, the issuer will proceed either to a scaling stage, in which it might undertake limited activity for economic value, or directly to baseline supervision, depending on its circumstances. Before the issuer starts to carry out any regulated activities, the issuer would need to obtain FCA authorisation under Part 4A FSMA. To obtain authorisation, an issuer must demonstrate that it meets, and will continue to meet, the FCA’s threshold conditions, including those relating to effective supervision, appropriate resources, suitability and a viable business model. Firms should expect a statutory determination period of up to 6 months for complete applications and up to 12 months where the application is incomplete. Issuers recognised as SaLfootnote [14] would typically be expected to have applied for FCA authorisation at, or shortly after, the point of recognition. For stablecoin issuers, applications to be authorised by the FCA will be assessed against the threshold condition from the point of authorisation and on an ongoing basis. As the gateway opens, issuers should plan for sufficient lead time to prepare a complete application and ensure their business model, governance and operational arrangements are fully developed at the point of submission. An issuer that is recognised as systemic before 25 October 2027 would need to be registered with the FCA for Money Laundry Regulation (MLR) purposes. Scenario 2 – an issuer that is recognised as systemic at launch ‘Coin Group’ operates one of the UK’s largest social media and e-commerce platforms. Its UK subsidiary, ‘Coin UK’ plans to issue a sterling-denominated stablecoin. It operates a payment system that enables the transfer of value using its stablecoin, and offers digital wallets to enable widespread use of its stablecoin for everyday payments in the UK. These services will be fully integrated across Coin Group’s global products, with plans for peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and remittances, loyalty rewards, and offering low transaction fees for users. Coin UK has applied for FCA authorisation for stablecoin issuance but has not received a decision yet. The Bank judges Coin UK’s is likely to be SaL and recommends for its recognition to HMT. The Bank considers Coin UK’s payment system is likely to become critical to UK retail payments within months of launch. Its failure or disruption could threaten UK financial stability and have serious consequences impacting the real economy. Coin UK recognition as SaL and Gateway assessment for stablecoin issuance permission under FCA The Bank and the FCA engages with Coin UK during both the recognition process and assessment of Coin UK’s application for authorisation as a stablecoin issuer. The Bank’s engagement is to inform its recommendation to HMT as well as assessing the potential risks posed by the issuer to financial stability and any limits it may need to impose as the firm moves through the mobilisation and/or scaling stages once recognised. The FCA will assess the issuer to ensure it meets the threshold conditions, including effective supervision, appropriate resources, suitability and a viable business. The FCA would liaise with HMT to ensure that any authorisation decision is made at the same time, or as near as possible to any recognition. Coin UK moving through mobilisation and scaling stages Once HMT recognised the issuer as SaL, based on the Bank’s risk assessment of Coin UK, the Bank offered Coin UK the opportunity to enter a mobilisation stage. Coin UK has applied for direct access to RTGS and the process will be running in parallel to the mobilisation stage. Through its PoD, the Bank has set de minimis limits for Coin UK to live test its system without significant risks to financial stability as the firm scales up. In line with this, the Bank has also set its supervisory expectations for the firm to move into the next stage. During the scaling stage, the Bank might impose further limits on the operation of Coin UK as a SaL issuer. These will be removed as the firm moves towards meeting the Bank’s supervisory expectations and the risks it poses to financial stability are mitigated. As Coin UK grows its presence in the UK and commences with live operations, they will need to meet the relevant FCA and Bank requirements and expectations in all other key areas of the regime such as payment system access, redemption, safeguarding and temporary issuance guardrail. Coin UK will move into baseline supervision once the Bank is satisfied it can meet higher supervisory assurances and can remove the use of its PoD. Coin UK plan for meeting Bank rules and application of the step-up approach Backing assets In line with the proposed step-up approach, the Bank uses a PoD to allow Coin UK to hold up to 95% in short-term UK government debt while the firm is at the mobilisation stage, with the remaining 5% to be held in unremunerated central bank deposits. This will further support Coin UK’s business viability as it grows and reaches a systemic scale. The Bank will use a PoD to direct Coin UK to only start live testing operations once it has obtained an account at the Bank and holds the required 5% in unremunerated central bank deposits. During the scaling stage, Coin UK would need to transition into fully meeting the Bank’s required backing assets composition of 30% central bank deposits and 70% short-term UK government debt securities before it can reach baseline supervision. Capital and reserves requirements Coin UK is expected to meet its capital and reserve requirements to mitigate financial risks, based on the step-up approach (ie 95% short term government debt holdings). As Coin UK would be holding a higher proportion of short-term government debt securities as backing assets, they might be required to correspondingly hold a higher financial risk reserve. In areas where they have lower risks, the Bank could use a PoD to apply the requirements proportionately to its circumstances. Questions: 7. Do you consider the onboarding approach set out in Section 4 to be appropriate for a new stablecoin firm entering the market? What are the benefits and / or challenges? 8. Are there any further challenges for a firm recognised as SaL where more guidance could help business looking to enter the UK market? 9. Does simplifying the capital rules to meet the step-up approach better allows an issuer recognised as SaL to scale is business? Are there aspects of the capital and reserves requirements that need to be further reconsidered for firms recognised as SaL? 10. Are there other areas that might require an issuer entering the mobilisation or scaling stage for firms recognised as systemic at launch? Please explain.

5: Next steps In light of responses to this consultation, the Bank will publish a summary of responses and consider whether updates are required to existing documents, including the Approach to FMI Supervision, the Approach to onboarding new FMIs, and the Payments MoU. The Bank will also consider whether additional guidance is needed for issuers transitioning into joint regulation or recognised as SaL. The FCA may respond where relevant to its remit. The Bank and the FCA may follow up with a final joint publication including further detail on how the Bank CoP and FCA PS26/10 will apply in areas where rules overlap. Once the Bank rules are finalised, the FCA will consult on which rules it will disapply when a firm is recognised as a systemic stablecoin issuer. As announced today in the DSS Dashboard update the Bank and FCA will permit the use of certain stablecoins for securities settlement in the Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS). By observing this use case in a controlled live environment with a view to identifying how future regulation would need to be amended, authorities are supporting innovation in wholesale financial markets. Authorities will provide further communication and subject to amending the Central Securities Depository Regulations (CSDR), stablecoins could be used as a settlement asset by FMIs.

6: Responding to this consultation This consultation paper seeks to gather feedback on the Bank’s proposed application of rules for systemic stablecoin issuers during transition when recognised as systemic by HMT. This builds on the rules the Bank is consulting on in the Bank’s June 2026 Publication and the final rules published by the FCA on its PS26/10. This consultation closes on 30 September 2026. The Bank welcomes responses to any questions but does not expect respondents to provide an answer to every question. We are keen to hear from a wide range of stakeholders, which includes community or charitable-focused organisations, the payments industry, businesses, and the general public. When providing your response, please tell us whether or not you consent to the Bank publishing your name, and/or the name of your organisation, as a respondent to this consultation paper. Please indicate in your response if you believe any of the proposals in this paper are likely to impact persons who share protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010 and, if so, please explain which groups and what the impact on such groups might be. You can respond to this questionnaire through the web form. You can also respond by email: CP-systemicstablecoin@bankofengland.co.uk. By post: FMID Payments Policy Team

Bank of England

20 Moorgate

London

EC2R 6DA By telephone: 020 3461 4878. Should you have any additional requirements, please contact us through one of the above channels and we can provide this in accessible formats. By responding to this consultation, you provide personal data to the Bank. This may include your name, contact details (including, if provided, details of the organisation you work for), and opinions or details offered in the response itself. We may use your details to contact you to clarify any aspects of your response. Responses may also be shared with the FCA, PSR, PRA, and HMT, considering the relevance of the consultation proposals to those organisations. Please refer to the Bank’s privacy notice which sets out how we handle personal data in the performance of our functions.

7: Public Sector Equality Duty In developing the proposed framework for backing assets in a systemic stablecoin regime, the Bank has had due regard to its obligations under section 149 of the Equality Act 2010 (the Public Sector Equality Duty), including the need to consider impacts on persons who share relevant protected characteristics. The Bank has considered these issues as part of its policy development and, in line with the PSED, invited views in the 2025 consultation from stakeholders on whether the proposals may give rise to differential impacts on persons sharing protected characteristics, including religion or belief, and how any such impacts might be mitigated. Please refer to the Bank's June 2026 Publication for a summary of the Bank's assessment of the PSED considerations.

8: List of questions included in this consultation Q1: Do you consider the onboarding approach set out in Section 4 to be appropriate for a stablecoin issuer transitioning to joint regulation? What are the benefits and / or challenges? Q2: How long do you envisage it could take a firm to transition from being solo regulated by the FCA to fully meeting the requirements for a systemic stablecoin issuer? Q3: How much longer could it take an issuer transitioning to joint regulation to meet the capital and reserve requirements once the backing assets composition requirement has been met? Q4: Have you identified any challenges for an issuer in transition to joint regulation to meet the redemption requirements on T+0 from the point at which a firm is recognised? If so, please elaborate on them. Q5: Are there any areas not covered above that present significant challenges for a firm transitioning into joint regulation? Please list the identified challenges. Q6: Are there other areas that might require an issuer entering the mobilisation or scaling stage for firms transitioning into joint regulation? Please explain. Q7: Do you consider the onboarding approach set out in Section 4 to be appropriate for a new stablecoin issuer entering the market? What are the benefits and / or challenges? Q8: Are there any further challenges for a firm recognised as SaL where more guidance could help business looking to enter the UK market? Q9: Does simplifying the capital rules to meet the step-up approach better allows an issuer recognised as SaL to scale its business? Are there aspects of the capital and reserves requirements that need to be further reconsidered for firms recognised as SaL? Q10: Are there other areas that might require an issuer entering the mobilisation or scaling stage for firms recognised as systemic at launch? Please explain.