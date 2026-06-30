Synchronous Mental Health Addresses Psychiatric Care Shortage With Appointments Available Within Days

Portland-based practice offers virtual psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and brief counseling across Oregon, Washington, California, and Florida

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States is facing a significant shortage of psychiatric providers, with millions of people unable to access timely mental health care. Long wait times — often spanning weeks or months — are a major barrier for individuals seeking psychiatric evaluation and medication management for conditions like depression, anxiety, ADHD, and bipolar disorder. Synchronous Mental Health is working to change that.

The Oregon-based psychiatric practice, founded by licensed psychiatric nurse practitioners, provides virtual psychiatric care with appointments typically available within days of inquiry. By operating entirely via telehealth, Synchronous Mental Health is able to serve patients across Oregon, Washington, California, and Florida — reaching individuals in areas where access to in-person psychiatric providers is limited or nonexistent.

Services include comprehensive psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and brief supportive counseling. The practice specializes in a range of conditions including depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, adult ADHD, sleep-wake disorders, and addiction. Synchronous Mental Health also provides affirming care for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

The telehealth model removes many of the common obstacles to psychiatric care: there is no commute, no need to take significant time away from work, and no waiting rooms. Patients complete their intake forms and evaluations from home, and ongoing medication management appointments are scheduled with the same convenience and consistency.

Synchronous Mental Health accepts most major insurance plans and works with patients to understand their coverage and out-of-pocket costs before beginning care. New patients can book directly online or by calling the practice.

About Synchronous Mental Health

Synchronous Mental Health is a telehealth psychiatric practice serving patients in Oregon, Washington, California, and Florida. The practice specializes in psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and brief counseling for a wide range of mental health conditions. For more information, visit synchronousmentalhealth.com

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