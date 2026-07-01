Global Couture U.S. Produces Historic First Runway Show at the Library of Congress

CEO Raysa Gonzalez and Ana Irene Delgado - Panama’s Ambassador to the (OAS). Photo Credit: Phelan Marc. Photo Credit: Phelan Marc. Photo Credit: TJohns Production. Photo Credit: Phelan Marc.

DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Couture U.S. made history with the production of the first runway show held at the United States Library of Congress, as part of the official commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.This landmark event was led and produced by Raiza González, founder and president of Global Couture U.S., an award-winning journalist, international producer, and cultural leader.The production transformed the iconic second-floor mezzanine of the Thomas Jefferson Building into a couture runway experience, welcoming Members of Congress, diplomats, leaders, patrons, artists, musicians, and distinguished guests for an evening dedicated to fashion, heritage, and innovation.Presented under the theme “Threads That Connect Us,” the runway show highlighted the cultural diversity that shapes the United States while bringing together an internationally recognized roster of designers. The event underscored fashion’s role as a unifying force that bridges cultures, preserves heritage, and fosters global connection.Featured DesignersThe inaugural Library of Congress runway presentation featured designers representing the Americas and Europe:-Jean Décor: Collection inspired by African heritage and its influence on contemporary art, accompanied by a live performance by Hands on Drums.-Kayla Smith: Designs rooted in Indigenous traditions honoring Native American history, resilience, and artistry.-Massiel Privé: Collection celebrating women’s empowerment, elegance, and leadership.-Raiza Bonaparte: Designs reflecting confidence, femininity, and contemporary sophistication.-Benny Yovanka: Handcrafted couture millinery showcasing sculptural artistry.-Tony Vergara of Panama: Vibrant couture inspired by Latin American cultural richness and tradition.-Giannina Azar of Dominican Republic: International luxury couture designer renowned for glamorous gowns.-Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada of Spain: Signature bold and artistic couture expression.-Martha de Royet of Colombia: Elegant couture celebrating Latin American cultural heritage.Beyond fashion, the event served as a celebration of unity through art, culture, and design. Designers, artists, musicians, and models from around the world came together to demonstrate the power of creativity to connect communities, preserve cultural identity, and inspire future generations.About Global Couture U.S.Global Couture U.S. is an international fashion production and cultural platform founded by Raiza González. The organization produces premier runway experiences that connect designers, artists, and creative leaders from around the world. Through fashion as a form of cultural diplomacy and innovation, Global Couture U.S. creates opportunities that elevate international talent on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.For the latest updates, follow Global Couture U.S. on Instagram or visit https://www.globalcoutureus.com

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