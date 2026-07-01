Denver Personal Injury Firm Arckey & Steele Expands Front Range Practice to Combat 'Volume-Based' Legal Representation

Arckey & Steele

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver-area personal injury firm Arckey & Steele has officially expanded its practice across Colorado's Front Range, positioning the move as a deliberate alternative to high-volume, resolution-driven legal representation.The firm says the expansion reflects a business model built on limited caseloads and direct attorney access for injured clients.Arckey & Steele cites its deliberate rejection of volume-based caseloads as a cornerstone of its practice. The firm notes that injured claimants commonly face insurers working to minimize payouts before the full scope of their losses is known, and it maintains that the type of legal representation a plaintiff chooses in those moments can shape the outcome more than many people realize. Its position is that fewer cases, handled with direct attorney involvement, produce better results than a high-volume approach.While Arckey & Steele's main offices remain in Denver and Broomfield, the expansion now extends the firm's trial practice into every major jurisdiction along the Front Range. Clients throughout Arapahoe, Adams, and Boulder counties - including Aurora, Centennial, Greenwood Village, Thornton, Longmont, and Englewood - now have access to representation backed by attorneys who have litigated in these venues directly. Central to the firm's approach is a deliberately limited caseload, allowing each client to communicate directly with the attorney handling their case rather than an intake specialist or case manager. Arckey & Steele frames this as the key distinction between its practice and what it characterizes as volume-driven personal injury lawyers - a commitment that remains unchanged despite the broader Front Range footprint.Colorado law allows injury victims to pursue economic damages for medical bills, rehabilitation, and lost wages, along with non-economic damages for pain, emotional suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life, which are subject to statutory caps the legislature adjusts over time.The state's modified comparative negligence rule also applies: if a plaintiff is partly at fault, recovery is reduced by that percentage, and being 50 percent or more at fault bars recovery entirely. By keeping caseloads small and broadening its presence across the Front Range, the firm says it can document the granular details of a client's recovery so that the final case outcome reflects the true scope of the loss.About Arckey & SteeleFounding partners Thomas J. Arckey and Eric S. Steele bring a substantial trial record to the Front Range, litigating in venues ranging from state district courts to the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, the Colorado Supreme Court, and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. Arckey brings more than 35 years of legal experience, while Steele was named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40.The firm has earned recognition from U.S. News Best Law Firms, Colorado Super Lawyers, and holds Martindale-Hubbell's AV Preeminent rating.

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