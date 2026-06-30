Oasis Recovery Center Brings a Holistic Approach to Addiction Treatment in South Florida

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From beach outings to equine therapy, the Fort Myers rehab center integrates experiential healing into evidence-based care

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people struggling with addiction, traditional treatment programs can feel clinical and disconnected from the life they're trying to return to. Oasis Recovery Center, a drug and alcohol rehab facility in Fort Myers, Florida, is built on a different premise: that lasting recovery is not just about breaking a habit — it's about rebuilding a life.

Oasis Recovery offers a full continuum of care, including medical detoxification, residential addiction treatment, Partial Hospitalization (PHP), and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs. But what sets the center apart is its commitment to healing the whole person through a range of experiential and holistic therapies that go well beyond group sessions and clinical treatment.

Clients at Oasis Recovery have access to art therapy, music therapy, yoga, pet therapy, and equine therapy — modalities that support emotional processing, self-expression, and stress regulation in ways that complement traditional clinical work. The facility also organizes regular beach outings for residential clients, giving them an opportunity to reconnect with nature, practice mindfulness, and experience joy and peace in a sober state. These experiences are built intentionally into the treatment program, not offered as extras.

On the clinical side, Oasis Recovery's therapists are trained in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and family therapy. The facility also offers dual diagnosis treatment for clients managing co-occurring mental health conditions alongside substance use disorder, with a care approach that addresses both simultaneously.

Oasis Recovery accepts Medicaid as well as most major commercial insurance plans, making treatment accessible to a broad range of individuals and families. Private rooms are available for residential clients seeking additional comfort and privacy during treatment.

The facility is located at 3625 Hidden Tree Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33901, and is available 24 hours a day for admissions inquiries.

About Oasis Recovery Center

Oasis Recovery Center is a drug and alcohol rehab in South Florida offering compassionate, evidence-based addiction treatment with a holistic approach. Programs include medical detox, residential treatment, PHP, IOP, and dual diagnosis care. For more information, visit oasisrecovery.com

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