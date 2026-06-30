FEAR-NONE motorcycle clothing's New Leathers & Tanks FEAR-NONE motorcycle clothing's New Leathers2 FEAR-NONE motorcycle clothing's New Leathers 2026

FEAR-NONE® Motorcycle Gear Unveils Its Newest Originally-Designed, 1000% USA-Made Summer & Leather Riding Collection

In a world of fast fashion and outsourced production, FEAR NONE continues to “ride against the grain,” delivering gear built on authenticity, American pedigree, and decades of relentless performance.” — Wild Bill, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO, IL — FEAR NONE Motorcycle Gear, the unapologetically American, old school to the core biker brand, announces the launch of its newest originally designed Summer and Leather Riding Collection—each piece 1000% USA Made, built with the grit, pride, and craftsmanship that define the FEAR NONE legacy.This new drop includes standout originals such as the Men’s Eagle Head Black Coin Rider (Black)—a bold, iconic design rooted in American biker heritage and crafted for riders who demand authenticity, durability, and unmistakable attitude.A Brand Built on American Roads, American Hands, and American SoulFEAR NONE has long stood apart from the sea of outsourced, mass produced motorcycle apparel. The brand’s identity is forged in the USA—designed, cut, stitched, and finished by American workers, using premium American materials. Their collections are celebrated for being authentic, legendary, and 1000% USA Made, a badge of honor the company wears proudly.As the company states, FEAR NONE is “Not just a brand. We’re a movement and a way of living.”Introducing the New Summer & Leather Gear CollectionThe new collection blends FEAR NONE’s signature old school biker aesthetic with modern craftsmanship and premium materials. Highlights include:• Breathable, 100% USA Made summer riding gear engineered for open road comfort in hot weather.• Hand crafted leather rider gear built for longevity, protection, and unmistakable American style.• Originally designed graphics and emblems—no imports, no copies, no compromises.• The Men’s Eagle Head Black Coin Rider Shirt, featuring FEAR NONE’s iconic eagle and coin insignia, a symbol of American freedom and biker pride.Every piece is created “for riders, by riders,” staying true to the brand’s founding philosophy.A Rebellion Against Cookie Cutter FashionIn a world of fast fashion and outsourced production, FEAR NONE continues to “ride against the grain,” delivering gear built on authenticity, American pedigree, and decades of relentless performance. Tried and tested for the highest performance and toughness, FEAR-NONE gear is true to its 1000% USA Made promise and quality guarantee.The brand’s commitment to American craftsmanship has earned it a fiercely loyal following across the U.S. and beyond—bikers who refuse to compromise on originality or quality.Where Innovation Meets Old School CraftFEAR NONE has also embraced cutting edge retail innovation, blending AI powered personalization with handmade American manufacturing—proving that the future and the past can coexist without sacrificing authenticity.AvailabilityThe new Summer & Leather Riding Collection is available now exclusively at:Riders can explore the full lineup, including the Men’s Eagle Head Black Coin Rider, along with over 700+ originally designed American made products.About FEAR NONE Motorcycle Gear FEAR NONE Motorcycle Gear is a Chicago based, 1000% USA Made motorcycle apparel brand known for its legendary originality, uncompromising craftsmanship, and deep roots in American biker culture. The company produces all gear domestically—designed, cut, and sewn in the USA—and stands as a proud outlier in an industry dominated by foreign (Chinese) overseas manufacturing.

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