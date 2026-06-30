ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

Werner elevated to executive leadership team following successful tenure as interim CIO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank today announced the promotion of Jeff Werner to Chief Information Officer (CIO). Werner joins the organization’s executive leadership team following several months of service as interim CIO.“Jeff stepped into a critical role and immediately delivered,” said Kyle Waide , President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “During his time as interim CIO, he led important work to stabilize our enterprise systems, strengthen our technology environment, and advance initiatives critical to our long-term operational health. We are proud to welcome Jeff to our executive leadership team as our Chief Information Officer.”The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the fourth largest food bank, by distribution, in the nation, distributing 112 million meals in Fiscal Year 2025 and supporting 3 million neighbor visits.Werner brings more than 17 years of leadership experience across the hospitality and gaming industries, where he held roles in finance, data strategy, technology product management, and analytics. He joined the Atlanta Community Food Bank in early 2023 as Director of Business Intelligence, leading the team responsible for converting data into actionable insights in support of the organization’s hunger relief mission.In his new role, Jeff is responsible for the Food Bank’s technology strategy, infrastructure, cybersecurity, enterprise applications, and data and analytics capabilities. He leads the organization’s technology modernization efforts, ensuring digital investments strengthen operations, support long-term growth, and position the Food Bank to leverage emerging technologies in pursuit of its mission.“I am honored to step into this role at such an important moment for the Food Bank,” said Jeff Werner, Chief Information Officer of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “Our technology infrastructure is foundational to how we serve nearly 820,000 neighbors across metro Atlanta and north Georgia. I look forward to continuing to build systems that are reliable, secure, and positioned to support the organization’s growth.”For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including ways to help, visit acfb.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.

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