Regus, Cottages & Gardens and Avis Join 200 Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk

200 Connecticut ave Norwalk CT Avis coming to 200 Connecticut Ave Norwalk

Flexible workspace, design media and on-site car rental join the growing tenant community at 200 Connecticut Avenue, a Class A office property in Norwalk.

Each new tenant adds something meaningful to the experience at 200 Connecticut Avenue” — 200CT

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- These days, companies shopping for office space pay attention to a lot more than the square footage. They want to know how easily they can grow or scale back, what their employees will find around them, and how much of the workday they can get done without leaving the building. On all three counts, 200 Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk has been making a strong case lately.Its three newest tenants, Regus , Cottages & Gardens and Avis , don't have much in common on the surface. But put them together and it's clear where the building is headed: away from being just a place people drive to for work, and toward being a place that handles more of the day for them."Companies are looking beyond the walls of an individual suite," said Inna Agujen, the leasing representative for 200 Connecticut Avenue. "They care about the building itself, the parking, the food, getting in and out, the flexibility. It's the whole experience for their employees and visitors, and each of these new tenants adds to a different part of it."Start with the flexibility. Regus chose the building for its growing Norwalk presence and now runs private offices, coworking space and meeting rooms out of Suite 300, on terms that can expand or shrink as a business does. For a solo professional, a startup, a satellite team, or an established company testing the market, it's a way to get a real Norwalk address without signing a long-term lease, and those tenants still get the building's parking, fitness center, terrace and shuttle. It fits a bigger change in how companies think about office space. Fewer of them want a fixed footprint anymore; more want options they can adjust as the work changes.Cottages & Gardens brings something different. The regional lifestyle and design publisher, known for covering architecture, interiors, gardens, real estate and high-end living, has made 200 Connecticut Avenue its new home. It joins a tenant list that now blends creative, corporate and professional names, and there's a certain logic to the fit. When a company that writes about beautiful spaces for a living decides to move in, that tells you something about the building."When a design-minded company picks your property, it's a real endorsement of what you're building here," Agujen said. "They have a great eye and a genuine connection to the towns they cover, and we're glad to have them." The move follows a stretch of investment in the building's updated common areas, natural light and amenities.Then there's everything else a workday tends to require. Avis is the newest name on the property, and it's bringing car rentals right on-site for tenants, visiting executives, business travelers, and anyone nearby who needs a vehicle. The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan unanimously on June 17, 2026, under Special Permit 2026-39SP, and it took effect on June 26. Instead of building something new, the plan turns an existing garage storage area into a rental office and uses existing spaces for the cars. Opening details will come once the location is closer to ready. The practical upshot is easy to picture: before long, a tenant will be able to grab a rental car from the same garage where their team parks.On their own, each of these is just one more signed lease. Together, they point to a plan. Regus, Cottages & Gardens and Avis are part of a steady run of companies that have moved in lately, among them United Health, HLJ Consumer Products and Intracon Corp, after new ownership invested in the building and upgraded its amenities. The tenant roster now runs from national companies to regional firms to creative brands, and the place feels less like a stack of offices and more like one that can stand on its own.That momentum has real money behind it. Ownership keeps reinvesting in the common areas, garage, restrooms, fitness facilities and other tenant amenities. The building has four levels of structured parking, a café, an outdoor terrace, shuttle service, and both office and medical office space available. It sits right on the Connecticut Avenue corridor, with quick access to I-95 and Route 7 and an easy reach to South Norwalk, Stamford, Westport and the rest of Fairfield County."Every tenant adds something here," Agujen said. "We're not just trying to fill space. We want to build a place people actually look forward to coming to, and these new arrivals get us closer to that."About 200 Connecticut Avenue200 Connecticut Avenue is a prominent Class A office and mixed-use property in Norwalk, Connecticut. The property offers flexible office and medical office space, extensive structured parking, coworking options, a café, fitness facilities, an outdoor terrace, and convenient access to major transportation routes. For building news, available floor plans and leasing information, visit 200CT.com.Related Coverage from 200CT.comRegus Selects 200 Connecticut Avenue for Growing Norwalk PresenceCottages & Gardens Has a New Home at 200 Connecticut AvenueAvis Car Rental Coming to 200 Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk200 Connecticut Avenue Welcomes United Health, HLJ Consumer Products, Intracon Corp, and More

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