Police Praxis™ Expands Scholarship on Police Training Systems in Federal Civil Rights Litigation

Police Praxis™ | Instructional Systems | Civil Litigation Police Praxis™ | Audio Briefings

New publications, doctoral research, and Police Praxis™ Audio Briefings expand discussion of police training systems in Section 1983 litigation.

The police training system is itself worthy of careful examination.” — Tom Loglisci Jr., MEd.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Police Praxis™ , an independent research and educational initiative founded by Tom Loglisci Jr., MEd., announced the continued development of its scholarship examining police training systems through the disciplines of instructional systems, organizational analysis, and adult learning.The announcement follows several significant milestones, including the successful defense of Loglisci's doctoral dissertation proposal, the publication of new scholarly work addressing police training and organizational accountability, and the release of the Police Praxis™ Audio Briefings , an educational series exploring organizational questions surrounding police training systems in the context of federal civil rights litigation.Police Praxis™ examines an area that often receives less attention in discussions of police accountability: the organizational systems that exist before a critical incident occurs. Rather than focusing exclusively on individual officer conduct, the initiative explores how police training systems, supervisory structures, executive oversight, and organizational decision-making shape institutional performance over time."Police organizations are frequently evaluated through the incidents they produce," said Loglisci. "My research asks whether understanding those incidents also requires understanding the police training systems and organizational environment that existed before they occurred. Police Praxis™ is dedicated to exploring that question through scholarship and public education."The Police Praxis™ Audio Briefings extend this work by translating research concepts into concise discussions for attorneys, police leaders, educators, researchers, and others interested in organizational analysis. Current topics examine the relationship between documented and operational police training systems, institutional responsibility, executive oversight, and instructional systems within municipal policing.The initiative also reflects Loglisci's continuing doctoral research, which examines police training through the lens of instructional systems rather than solely as individual instructional events. That research seeks to contribute to broader conversations concerning organizational learning, institutional accountability, and the evidentiary role of police training systems in federal civil rights litigation.Police Praxis™ provides educational resources intended to encourage informed discussion of police organizational systems. Its publications and audio briefings are educational in nature and do not provide legal advice or legal representation.About Police Praxis™Police Praxis™ is an independent research and educational initiative founded by Tom Loglisci Jr., MEd., a retired metropolitan police sergeant, instructional systems professional, author, and doctoral researcher. Through scholarship, publications, and educational resources, Police Praxis™ examines police training systems, organizational learning, executive oversight, and institutional analysis, with particular attention to municipal policing and federal civil rights litigation.For more information, visit www.policepraxis.com or explore the Police Praxis™ Audio Briefings on YouTube.

Police Praxis | Civil Litigation | Failure to Train | Tom Loglisci

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