Global Mission Support Launches DIAL Community Edition for Mission-Driven Organizations

Free team assessment / reflection tool helps nonprofit community organizations identify where leadership weight is concentrating before people or systems break.

DIAL is not meant to replace leaders, facilitators, or wise conversation. It is ... to help teams understand what the structure is carrying, what people are absorbing, and what needs to be reinforced.” — J. A. Tomlinson

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Mission Support today announced the launch of DIAL™ Community Edition, a free and sponsored-access team assessment and reflection tool designed to help mission-driven organizations understand how leadership weight is being carried across their teams, where structure may be under strain, and what repair conversation should come next. DIAL Community Edition gives community groups, churches, nonprofits, lodges, and underserved teams a practical way to surface leadership strain before it’s a crisis. The tool helps teams move from vague concern to a shared Team Story, identifying where responsibility is concentrating, where clarity may be missing, and what can be reinforced over the next ninety days.The DIAL, the Dual Integrity Assessment Lab™, is part of the broader Load-Bearing Leadership System™, a structural leadership framework that helps organizations examine the relationship between personal formation and organizational structure. This gives mission-driven teams a practical way to begin using the framework without the cost of a traditional consulting engagement.“Many organizations do not fail because people stop caring,” said J.A. Tomlinson. “They struggle because too much weight lands on too few people, truth does not surface early enough, decision rights are unclear, or standards depend on heroic effort instead of healthy structure. The DIAL helps teams name those patterns before they become a crisis.”The assessment allows individual team members to complete a DIAL and combine their responses into a Team Story, a structured report that gives a directional reading of where leadership weight appears to be concentrating, which structural gates may need attention, what the team’s responses reveal collectively, and what practical next step can be taken over the next ninety days.Unlike traditional engagement surveys, DIAL Community Edition is built around the core LBLS concepts of Formation Integrity, Structural Integrity, the Integrity Gap, the Four Leadership Lanes of Truth, Power, People, and Standards, and the Structural Gates, where leadership pressure often reveals hidden weakness before visible failure occurs.DIAL Community Edition is designed as a leadership reflection and team conversation tool; it is not a clinical, psychological, legal, or employment evaluation.This is especially suited for organizations that may not have access to expensive consulting support but still need a practical way to understand leadership strain. It is designed for community settings, including volunteer-led organizations, small teams, churches, nonprofits, lodges, and groups operating with limited resources, remote locations, or limited connectivity. We are rolling out in phases, beginning in English, with additional languages in the release being finalized.For Global Mission Support, DIAL Community Edition also creates a pathway for donor-funded leadership access. Sponsored cohorts allow underserved organizations to receive a team-level assessment, a guided debrief, and a ninety-day repair focus without commercial cost becoming the barrier.“DIAL is not meant to replace leaders, facilitators, or wise conversation,” Tomlinson said. “It is meant to give those conversations structure. The goal is not to label people. The goal is to help teams understand what the structure is carrying, what people are absorbing, and what needs to be reinforced.”Organizations interested in trying DIAL Community Edition, sponsoring a community cohort, or learning more about guided team debriefs can visit GMScharity.org.ABOUT GLOBAL MISSION SUPPORTGlobal Mission Support is a nonprofit deployment partner dedicated to expanding access to practical leadership, formation, and community support resources. Through donor-funded programs, scholarships, translated materials, and sponsored cohorts, Global Mission Support helps mission-driven organizations strengthen both the people and the structures carrying their work.ABOUT THE LOAD-BEARING LEADERSHIP SYSTEMThe Load-Bearing Leadership System™ (LBLS) is a structural leadership framework created by J.A. Tomlinson to help leaders identify where leadership load is concentrating, where truth is delayed, where authority is unclear, where standards are drifting, and what must be repaired before organizations experience preventable structural failure. The framework includes the DIAL Leader Assessment , the Dual Integrity Model, the Four Leadership Lanes, the Structural Gates, and practical retrofit protocols for organizational repair and long-term resilience.

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