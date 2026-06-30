Meriwether County, GA (June 30, 2026) - At the request of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Meriwether County, GA. One man was shot and killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on Monday, June 29, 2026, at about 1:30 p.m., a CCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a SUV located on I-85 southbound in Coweta County. The SUV came to a stop in Meriwether County, just over the Coweta County line. During the traffic stop, the driver of the SUV, a man, spoke with the deputy at the rear of the SUV. While speaking with the deputy, the man suddenly moved from the rear of the SUV and got back into the driver’s seat of the SUV. The deputy then attempted to remove the driver from the SUV. At this time, a second deputy arrived on scene. The man refused to comply with the deputies. One of the deputies then Tased the man, but the Taser was ineffective. The man then reached under the driver’s seat and produced a gun. The man shot at the deputies several times, and the deputies fired shots toward the man, hitting him multiple times. Coweta County Fire and EMS responded to the scene to provide life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.