Montgomery Behavioral Health Launches Monthly Family Night to Strengthen Support System Around Mental Health Recovery

Residential mental health facility brings families into the healing process with ongoing education, connection, and community

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recovery from a mental health condition rarely happens in isolation. Research consistently shows that family involvement is one of the strongest predictors of long-term stability and well-being — yet many residential mental health programs offer little structured support for the people closest to their patients. Montgomery Behavioral Health is taking a different approach.

The Montgomery, Alabama-based residential mental health facility has launched a monthly Family Night support group, designed to bring family members into the healing process and give them the knowledge and tools to support their loved ones — both during treatment and after discharge.

Family Night is open to the family members and close loved ones of current residents at Montgomery Behavioral Health. Sessions are held monthly and focus on education around mental health conditions, what recovery looks like in real time, and how family members can best show up for someone working through treatment. The program reflects the facility's broader belief that families are not a peripheral part of care — they are central to it.

Montgomery Behavioral Health provides voluntary residential mental health services for adults 18 and older, with individualized treatment for conditions including depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, and schizophrenia. Residents participate in individual therapy at least once a week, alongside group therapy, family therapy, art therapy, holistic therapies, and life skills programming including cooking and nutrition education.

The facility also maintains an alumni outreach program that offers ongoing meetings in person and online, ensuring that the sense of community and support continues well beyond a resident's stay. Family Night is one more way Montgomery Behavioral Health is extending care beyond the individual — recognizing that healing is most durable when the people around a person are equipped to support it.

Montgomery Behavioral Health accepts most major insurance plans, including BlueCross BlueShield, Cigna, Anthem, Beacon, and Aetna. Families interested in learning more or exploring residential care can contact the facility directly.

About Montgomery Behavioral Health

Montgomery Behavioral Health is a voluntary residential mental health facility located in Montgomery, Alabama, serving adults 18 and older. The facility provides individualized, evidence-based mental health treatment in a safe and supportive environment, with a strong emphasis on family involvement and community connection. For more information, visit montgomerybehavioralhealth.com or call (334) 586-5539.

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