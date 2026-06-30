Public Notice of Meeting for the CDBG Citizen Advisory Task Force on Thursday, July 16, 2026

A Hernando County Community Development Block Grant Citizen Advisory Task Force meeting will be held to receive citizen input and comment concerning Community Development Block Grant Public Service Awards, Bylaws, annual plan, and the over Community Development Block Grant and HOME program on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 4:00pm. The meeting will be held in the Hernando County Frederick Eugene Lykes Jr Memorial Library, located at 238 Howell Avenue, Brooksville, Florida.

All meetings of the Community Development Block Grant Citizen Advisory Task Force are open to the public. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Lisette Gardner, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, Florida 34604, (352) 754-4000, Ext. 20122. If hearing impaired, please call 1- 800-676-3777.

For more information, call Hernando County Housing and Supportive Services (352) 540-4338.