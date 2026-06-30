Rainbow trout stocking schedule for July 2026 in the Clearwater Region

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a New 2025-2027 Fishing Seasons and Rules booklets now available | Idaho Fish and Game, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.