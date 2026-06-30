As Autism Rates Rise, Kind Behavioral Health Is Expanding Access to ABA Therapy Across North Carolina

Kind Behavioral Health

With 1 in 31 children now identified with autism, Kind BH is helping NC families navigate diagnosis, access care, and support their children's growth

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism spectrum disorder is being identified in children at higher rates than ever before. According to the CDC, 1 in 31 eight-year-old children were identified as having autism in 2022 — a more than 22% increase from 2020. In North Carolina alone, boys are 4.7 times more likely than girls to receive an autism diagnosis. For the families navigating this reality, finding qualified, compassionate care quickly is critical.

Kind Behavioral Health (Kind BH), a provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy across North Carolina and Georgia, is meeting that need with a growing network of clinics and a model of care built around the individual child.

ABA therapy is a widely studied, evidence-based approach that helps children with autism develop communication, social, and life skills through positive reinforcement. At Kind BH, every child receives an individualized Plan of Care developed by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) in partnership with a Licensed Psychologist. The plan targets "socially significant behaviors" — real-world skills that support independence, safety, and meaningful participation in daily life.

Kind BH currently operates 19 clinic locations across North Carolina — spanning the Charlotte area, Triangle, Triad, Eastern NC, Western NC, and the Fayetteville region — as well as a location in Savannah, Georgia. Services include comprehensive ABA therapy, autism diagnostic evaluations, Functional Behavior Assessments, a Classroom Readiness Program designed to help young children prepare for kindergarten, IEP support, school consultation, and parent coaching.

Caregivers are treated as active partners throughout the process. Kind BH provides ongoing training for families in the fundamentals of ABA, reinforcement strategies for the home, and tools for generalizing skills across environments. Each family receives regular data-driven progress updates so they can see exactly how their child is growing.

Kind BH accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicaid and TRICARE, and its intake team works directly with families to verify coverage and navigate authorizations. New families can begin by completing a Request for Services form at kindbh.com.

About Kind Behavioral Health Kind Behavioral Health is dedicated to improving the lives of children with autism, their caregivers, and their surrounding communities. With 19 locations across North Carolina and Georgia, Kind BH delivers compassionate, evidence-based ABA therapy through a team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts and Registered Behavior Technicians. For more information, visit kindbh.com or call (919) 948-4240.

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