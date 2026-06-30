Indiana is Open for Business: June’s Jobs and Wages Wins

INDIANAPOLIS (June 30, 2026) – Governor Mike Braun secured another month of major jobs and wages wins for Indiana in June, marking new investments and expansion plans outlined by startups and global corporations alike that will boost regional economic growth, create new high-paying jobs and support increased wages for Hoosier workers.

The following major announcements were made in June 2026.

Boston Scientific plans $138M investment in Hendricks County

In June, Gov. Braun announced that Boston Scientific Corporation will establish a new 500,000-square-foot global medical device distribution facility in Plainfield. The company, which also has a manufacturing facility in Spencer, will break ground later this year, paving the way for up to 300 new, high-wage jobs in central Indiana

The new facility will put Hoosiers at the center of the company’s global distribution of medical devices, helping provide solutions that treat more than 48 million patients annually. Boston Scientific’s decision to locate in the BioHeartland is a testament to the state’s robust life sciences sector and will bolster Gov. Braun’s life sciences initiative – a commitment to investing $1 billion over 10 years in agricultural and life sciences sectors.



Read more: https://iedc.in.gov/events/news/details/2026/06/03/governor-braun-welcomes-138m-boston-scientific-distribution-operation-to-indiana





Capital Group outlines 200 high-wage jobs as part of expansion plans

Capital Group, one of the world’s largest and most experienced active fund managers, is planning to grow its operations in Carmel, investing $13.5 million to increase its office space and create up to 200 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2028.



The company’s central Indiana operation is a key part of Capital Group’s broader Global Location Strategy, selected for long-term growth due to the strength of the local community and the region’s talent. Capital Group plans to begin hiring immediately and will also offer relocation services to Carmel for its associates based at its Virginia office, which will close at the end of 2027, supporting Indiana’s talent attraction efforts.



Read more: https://iedc.in.gov/events/news/details/2026/06/04/governor-braun-announces-capital-group-expansion-200-new-hoosier-jobs



Evansville startup announces rapid growth, 75 high-wage jobs in southwest Indiana

Bridge Advisors, a modern accounting and advisory firm, is expanding its operations in downtown Evansville, with plans to add up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2030. The company was launched earlier this year as an investment of eFund, an Evansville-based, founder-led private equity fund created to support the growth and success of the local economy. Bridge Advisors will further that commitment and strengthen the regional economy by supporting companies across southern Indiana, with a focus on succession planning and transitions for legacy businesses.



The company is one of nearly 600,000 small businesses in Indiana, which offers the pro-growth business environment to help companies like Bridge Advisors grow with confidence. Indiana ranks top five in the US for small business survival and 12th in the nation for its rate of new entrepreneurs.



Read more: https://iedc.in.gov/events/news/details/2026/06/08/governor-braun-celebrates-bridge-advisors-planned-rapid-growth-to-support-evansville-business-community



TaylorMade Golf celebrates multi-million-dollar investment in Vanderburgh County

Gov. Braun joined executives of TaylorMade Golf Co. in June to break ground on the company’s new North America Distribution Center. The expanded footprint will support increased demand for its TaylorMade and Sun Day Red products, creating up to 50 new high-wage jobs and putting Hoosiers at the center of shipping millions of products annually to customers across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.



Indiana’s location as the Crossroads of America makes it the ideal destination for companies like TaylorMade Golf to serve customers worldwide. The state ranks first nationally in pass-through highways and is home to the second-largest FedEx air hub in the world, helping move $650 billion in goods through Indiana each year.



Read more: https://iedc.in.gov/events/news/details/2026/06/09/gov.-braun-tees-off-with-taylormade-golf-to-celebrate-north-american-distribution-expansion



New headquarters on the way for JD North America

JD North America, home to the JD Sports and Finish Line brands, will expand its central Indiana headquarters, creating up to 200 new, high-paying jobs in the coming years. The company will purchase and renovate The Link building, anchoring the master-planned Fishers District development – a walkable, entertainment-driven district that brings together sports, food, retail and residential living.



The company, which is a subsidiary of UK-based JD Group, has had a presence in Indiana since 1976 when The Finish Line founders opened a local The Athlete’s Foot franchise and then their own independent brand and store front in Speedway six years later. The company’s continued growth and commitment to Indiana is a testament to the state’s business climate that supports everyone from entrepreneurs and small business owners to global leaders at every stage of the journey.



Read more: https://iedc.in.gov/events/news/details/2026/06/10/governor-braun-announces-multi-million-dollar-jd-north-america-hq-expansion



About the Indiana Office of Commerce

The State of Indiana’s Office of Commerce was created by Governor Mike Braun to align and accelerate the state’s economic development efforts and is led by Indiana Secretary of Commerce David J. Adams.



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Media Contact:

Charlie Tinkle (Commerce) – 317.864.0992 or ctinkle@iedc.in.gov