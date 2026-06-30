B.C. Biofuel Use Reaches New Milestones, Demonstrating Economic Value of Low-Carbon Fuels

B.C. Reaches Nearly 4% Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Exceeding 2030 Requirement Five Years Early

B.C.’s latest renewable fuel data shows that biofuels are delivering measurable economic value and energy security today” — Fred Ghatala, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada

VANCOUVER, CANADA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New data from British Columbia’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard shows that biofuels continue to deliver significant economic and climate value in the province, with renewable fuel use reaching major milestones across gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels.In 2025, renewable fuels supplied in B.C. reached a blend rate of 26.3% in diesel and 12.3% in gasoline. Sustainable Aviation Fuel supplied in the province reached 3.9% of total jet fuel supply, exceeding B.C.’s 2030 renewable jet fuel requirement five years early.The results show that B.C.’s clean fuel policy is driving real market demand, supporting investment, and positioning the province as a Canadian leader in low-carbon liquid fuels.“B.C.’s latest renewable fuel data shows that biofuels are delivering measurable economic value and energy security today,” said Fred Ghatala, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada. “Renewable fuels are reducing emissions, strengthening fuel supply resilience, and creating new market opportunities for Canadian producers, feedstocks and technology providers. With sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon jet fuel already reaching 3.9% of B.C.’s jet fuel supply, the province has exceeded its 2030 renewable jet fuel requirement five years early. This is exactly the kind of progress stable, long-term clean fuel policy is designed to deliver.”Aviation is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize, and B.C. is already demonstrating how policy can create early market demand for lower-carbon aviation fuels. This aligns with the federal, provincial and territorial Biofuels Working Group report, Growing a Resilient Canadian Biofuels Sector , which identifies sustainable aviation fuel as a major opportunity for Canada’s energy security and economic growth.The report notes that while lower-cost imported fuels can offer short-term benefits, greater import dependence can expose Canada to energy security and supply risks. It also highlights that these risks are especially acute in aviation, where Canada relies on imports for about 35% of its conventional jet fuel. Developing a domestic SAF industry could provide significant economic benefits, with some scenarios contributing $1 billion a year to GDP over the medium term.“B.C.’s early progress on sustainable aviation fuel is an example of how clear policy signals lead to market responses,” added Ghatala. “A made-in-Canada SAF industry would strengthen aviation fuel security, create new markets for Canadian feedstocks, and position Canada to compete in one of the fastest-growing low-carbon fuel markets in the world.”The 2025 data also shows across all fuel categories, B.C.’s renewable and low-carbon fuel requirements avoided more than 5 million tonnes of lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 and more than 32.7 million tonnes cumulatively since 2010.“B.C. has shown that low-carbon fuel policy works in the real economy,” said Ghatala. “The next step is to ensure more of the value created by these policies stays in Canada through domestic production, Canadian feedstocks, and investment in the clean fuel supply chains needed to support long-term competitiveness and energy security.”Advanced Biofuels Canada looks forward to working with the Government of British Columbia, the federal government and partners across the value chain to strengthen domestic production, improve competitiveness, and ensure Canada captures the economic and energy security benefits of a resilient biofuels sector.-30-About the Advanced Biofuels Canada AssociationAdvanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers for lower carbon and sustainable fuel replacements to gasoline, diesel, marine, and jet fuels. ABFC members produce a portfolio of liquid clean fuels, sustainable feedstocks, and intermediary products. Members also produce and consume low carbon gaseous products, such as renewable natural gas (RNG) and low carbon hydrogen, and are engaged with carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies. ABFC members operate over 45 billion litres of low carbon fuel production capacity globally and are leading suppliers of renewable and low carbon fuels in Canada and worldwide.

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