EmpowerHome Team Atlanta Earns 2026 RealTrends Verified Ranking

Team Leader Linde Moore and EmpowerHome Team Atlanta celebrated among Georgia's top real estate professionals in the 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings.

Recognized among Georgia's top real estate teams for Families Served and Transaction Volume in the prestigious 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings.

Linde Moore has brought our mission to life in Atlanta. This RealTrends Verified recognition is a testament to the families who trusted her team and our dedicated agent partners.” — Debbie Reynolds & Sarah Reynolds, Founders, EmpowerHome Team

GEORGIA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerHome Team Atlanta, a residential real estate team serving buyers and sellers across Atlanta, Marietta, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Smyrna, Decatur, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Peachtree City, Newnan, and communities throughout the greater Atlanta metro area, has earned recognition among Georgia’s top-ranked real estate teams in the 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings—the industry’s most rigorous assessment of top-performing real estate professionals nationwide, spotlighting the top 1.5% of agents and teams across the country. In one of the Southeast’s most dynamic and fast-growing real estate markets, this recognition belongs to the families who made it possible.

Led by Team Leader and Partner Linde Moore—who built her reputation in Atlanta serving as founder of The Linde & Sarah Group before uniting with EmpowerHome Team—EmpowerHome Team Atlanta brings proven programs, signature guarantees, and an unwavering commitment to service to every buyer and seller across the metro area.

“This recognition is not about us—it is about every family that opened their door, shared their dream, and trusted us to walk alongside them. Atlanta is a city of extraordinary energy and possibility, and the families across this metro who trusted EmpowerHome Team Atlanta with their home deserve a team that shows up with integrity, expertise, and genuine care. Our agent partners bring that every single day and because of their dedication, we are privileged to give back to the causes and communities that make Atlanta such a remarkable place to call home." — Linde Moore, Team Leader & Partner, EmpowerHome Team Atlanta

ABOUT THE REALTRENDS VERIFIED RANKINGS

RealTrends Verified has tracked and analyzed real estate performance data for more than 30 years and spotlights the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. Georgia’s real estate market—anchored by one of the South’s largest and most diverse metropolitan economies—is among the most competitive in the country. Earning a ranked position among the state’s top teams for both Families Served and Transaction Volume reflects a consistent standard of service and market expertise delivered across a sprawling and demanding metro landscape.

A MISSION BUILT ON SERVICE, COMMUNITY, AND IMPACT

EmpowerHome Team Atlanta is part of a national network founded by Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds—a mother-daughter team whose conviction that exceptional real estate service and genuine community investment are inseparable has driven everything from the start. That founding spirit, now carried forward across the greater Atlanta metro by Team Leader and Partner Linde Moore, drives every transaction today.

The broader EmpowerHome Team is working toward a bold mission: serving 100 families per month across 100 major metro cities throughout the United States—while giving back $1 million annually to local worthy causes in each community they serve. Atlanta is a vital chapter in that story, and every home sold across the metro is an opportunity to make a wider impact.

EmpowerHome Team Atlanta is proud to support Iris Breast Cancer Rehabilitation, a non-profit organization that improves the quality of life for individuals impacted by breast cancer by providing and advocating for specialized, evidence-based rehabilitation while reducing socioeconomic, racial, cultural and geographic barriers to care. It is a cause that reflects the heart of EmpowerHome Team Atlanta: a deep belief that serving families means showing up for them far beyond the closing table.

SERVING ATLANTA AND THE GREATER METRO AREA

EmpowerHome Team Atlanta serves home buyers and sellers across the greater Atlanta metro, including Fulton County (Atlanta, Alpharetta, Roswell, Sandy Springs, and Johns Creek), Cobb County (Marietta, Smyrna, Kennesaw, and Acworth), DeKalb County (Decatur, Tucker, and Dunwoody), Gwinnett County (Lawrenceville, Duluth, Suwanee, and Buford), Cherokee County (Canton and Woodstock), Forsyth County (Cumming), Henry County (McDonough and Stockbridge), Fayette County (Peachtree City and Fayetteville), Coweta County (Newnan), and Douglas County (Douglasville). From first-time buyers discovering Atlanta’s inexpensive and sprawling suburbs to established sellers in sought-after in-town neighborhoods, the team brings deep local knowledge and proven programs to every corner of the metro.

ABOUT EMPOWERHOME TEAM ATLANTA

EmpowerHome Team Atlanta is led by Team Leader and Partner Linde Moore, serving buyers and sellers across the greater Atlanta metropolitan area as part of the nationally recognized EmpowerHome Team network founded by Debbie Reynolds and Sarah Reynolds. With roots as The Linde & Sarah Group, Linde Moore and her team bring deep Atlanta market expertise and a longstanding commitment to client service—now amplified by EmpowerHome Team’s industry-leading programs and guarantees.

Specializing in helping home sellers achieve top dollar in a metro known for its diverse and opportunity-rich real estate landscape, EmpowerHome Team Atlanta serves buyers and sellers across Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cherokee, Forsyth, Henry, Fayette, Coweta, and Douglas Counties. Their proprietary approach—anchored by expert pricing guidance, strategic marketing, and buyer demand generation—consistently delivers results that outperform the market. Through the Sell with Certainty® guaranteed sale program and the Buy Back Guarantee, Atlanta homeowners can move forward with complete confidence backed by a team that stands behind every promise.

At the heart of the team’s work is a commitment to service that extends well beyond every transaction. EmpowerHome Team Atlanta is proud to support Turning Point and other community causes throughout the greater Atlanta area—part of a national mission to give back $1 million annually to local worthy causes across 100 major U.S. cities. If you’re thinking about buying or selling a home in Atlanta or anywhere across the greater metro, EmpowerHome Team Atlanta would be honored to serve you. To learn more, visit empowerhome-team.com/offices/atlanta or call 404-410-6613.

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