Visit a St. Louis area state park or historic site for family fun this July

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 30, 2026 – Summer fun for the whole family is available at St. Louis area state parks and historic sites.

Wednesdays through Sundays July 1 through Sept. 30 – Memories that made US at Felix Vallé House State Historic Site.

Felix Vallé House State Historic Site is proud to host the exhibition, “Moments That Made US.” It explores the ideals of the Declaration of Independence by examining moments from America’s first 250 years. Historic site staff have customized the exhibit to include local stories that explore Missourians’ dedication to these same ideals. The exhibit will be on display at the historic site’s Shaw House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 30. The Shaw House is located at 200 Merchant St. in Ste. Genevieve. Admission is free and open to the public.



Felix Vallé House State Historic Site is proud to host the exhibition, “Moments That Made US.” It explores the ideals of the Declaration of Independence by examining moments from America’s first 250 years. Historic site staff have customized the exhibit to include local stories that explore Missourians’ dedication to these same ideals. The exhibit will be on display at the historic site’s Shaw House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, July 1 through Sept. 30. The Shaw House is located at 200 Merchant St. in Ste. Genevieve. Admission is free and open to the public. Campground Programs at St. Joe State Park.

Park staff will present an interpretive program in Campground 1at 2800 Pimville Road in Parks Hills, each weekend from June through October, except for the third weekend in October. There will be a different topic each week. Friday, July 3, at 8 p.m. – Fireflies. Join a naturalist to learn about these glowing insects that light up our night. Saturday, July 11, at 8 p.m. – Glade Glow. Missouri’s miniature deserts are home to an animal that glows under ultraviolet light. Discover the reason for the glow and how it might help the creature survive. Saturday, July 18, at 8 p.m. – Moths. Celebrate National Moth Week at the playground in Campground 1. Learn about moth identification and find out how to conduct your own moth survey! Saturday, July 25, at 8 p.m. – Missouri’s Fastest Lizard. Get your running shoes ready for this program about the eastern collared lizard. Learn more about this lizard and see if you can outrun it.

Park staff will present an interpretive program in Campground 1at 2800 Pimville Road in Parks Hills, each weekend from June through October, except for the third weekend in October. There will be a different topic each week. Afternoon Adventures at St. Joe State Park.

St. Joe State Park is hosting a series of outdoor-themed games, programs and activities every Saturday afternoon from mid-June to mid-October. These events are free and open to the public. St. Joe State Park is located at 2800 Pimville Road in Park Hills. Saturday, July 4, at 1 p.m. - Lake Life. Jump in and see what you can catch at Monsanto Lake!

Learn about the critters that live below the surface, from tiny aquatic invertebrates to huge catfish. Meet at the green canopy at Monsanto Lake Beach. (Location coordinates: 37.8121736, -90.501063). Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. – Find the Naturalist. Win a prize by following the clues and finding the naturalist! The first clue is near the amphitheater in Campground 1. (Location coordinates: 37.809560, -90.515322). Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m. – Snake Station. Ever wondered how to identify a snake? Stop by the amphitheater in Campground 1 and learn all about Missouri’s native snakes. Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m. – Nature Bingo. Test your nature knowledge with a game of bingo at the playground in Campground 1.

St. Joe State Park is hosting a series of outdoor-themed games, programs and activities every Saturday afternoon from mid-June to mid-October. These events are free and open to the public. St. Joe State Park is located at 2800 Pimville Road in Park Hills. Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m. – Open House: CDP Meeting and Annual Public Meeting at Missouri Mines State Historic Site.

The public is invited to attend an open house-style meeting Saturday, July 18, at Missouri Mines State Historic Site. This hybrid event will serve as Missouri Mines' annual public meeting and its conceptual development planning meeting. The event will take will place at the site's Powerhouse Museum at 1 p.m. Missouri Mines State Historic Site is located at 4000 state Highway 32 in Park Hills.



The public is invited to attend an open house-style meeting Saturday, July 18, at Missouri Mines State Historic Site. This hybrid event will serve as Missouri Mines' annual public meeting and its conceptual development planning meeting. The event will take will place at the site's Powerhouse Museum at 1 p.m. Missouri Mines State Historic Site is located at 4000 state Highway 32 in Park Hills. Saturday, July 18, at 3 p.m. – World of Raptors at Meramec State Park.

Come experience the world of raptors by meeting one in person! Representatives from the World Bird Sanctuary will be stationed at a table at the amphitheater from 3 to 5 p.m. They will have at least one live bird of prey with them. This informal program is free and open to the public, and there is no need to register. For safety reasons, pets will not be allowed near the program area. Meramec State Park is located at 115 Meramec Park Drive in Sullivan.



Come experience the world of raptors by meeting one in person! Representatives from the World Bird Sanctuary will be stationed at a table at the amphitheater from 3 to 5 p.m. They will have at least one live bird of prey with them. This informal program is free and open to the public, and there is no need to register. For safety reasons, pets will not be allowed near the program area. Meramec State Park is located at 115 Meramec Park Drive in Sullivan. Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. – Toddler Thursday: Bees at Mastodon State Historic Site.

Mastodon's Toddler Thursday programs are designed for toddlers and their grown-ups. Each session focuses on a different topic and includes story time and an interactive activity. Weather permitting, these events will take place outside the visitor center at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Imperial. Everyone is welcome and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.



Mastodon's Toddler Thursday programs are designed for toddlers and their grown-ups. Each session focuses on a different topic and includes story time and an interactive activity. Weather permitting, these events will take place outside the visitor center at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Imperial. Everyone is welcome and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Friday, July 24, at 2 p.m. – Outdoor Classroom: Birdsong at Washington State Park.

Listen to a Native tale about how the flute was given to humans and delve into bird songs and calls through a game of bird bingo! Receive a free do-it-yourself bird feeder kit complete with a bird observation log for continuing study at home. This session will take place at 2 p.m. at the campground amphitheater located at 13041 St. Hwy. 104 in De Soto.

The primary source of funding for the state park system, is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit mostateparks.com/events. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.