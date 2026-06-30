Corps of Engineers opens Lock and Dam 4 for an open house
Corps officials are hosting the free event from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., to allow people to get a behind-the-scenes view of the site while also getting a better understanding of what the staff do to ensure safe, reliable navigation.
In addition, Corps staff and partners will have a variety of water safety booths and displays on site, as well as learn about the importance of wearing a life jacket while on the water.
Lock and Dam 4, located in Alma, Wisconsin, at 420 North Main Street, was constructed in 1935. The last major rehabilitation was from 1988 to 1994.
The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.
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