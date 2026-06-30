Wings of the Wiregrass: Fort Rucker Honors Six Legendary Locals

FORT RUCKER, Ala.— The strength of Fort Rucker doesn't end at the gates; it is reinforced daily by the community outside them**.**On June 30, Fort Rucker held its inaugural Wings of the Wiregrassceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation museum, honoring six legendary locals whose years of quiet service and support have become the backbone behind our Soldiers' and family readiness.

Wings of the Wiregrass honors civilians whose volunteerism, advocacy, service and leadership have significantly enhanced the quality of life for Soldiers and their families while connecting the link between the Army and surrounding communities.

Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, said the ceremony was built to recognize an often-overlooked truth.

The strength of our military goes beyond those in uniform according to Gill. "It is sustained, nurtured and multiplied by the extraordinary citizens who exemplify and represent our surrounding communities,” he said. “ Through selfless service, unwavering legacy, and endless generosity our inductees and fundamentally enhanced the quality of life for our Soldiers and their families. Their support is the lifeblood of this installation."

Gill said the inaugural class represents people who rarely seek recognition despite their lasting impact on the installation.

"These are individuals who naturally shy away from the spotlight," Gill said. "But some lights simply cannot be dimmed. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden and a lighthouse on a rocky cliff cannot extinguish a flame. These inductees represent hope, promise and unyielding commitment to others.”

The inaugural class includes O'Neal Boswell, retired Lt. Col. Ray Collins and Mary, Jennifer Averitt Grimes, retired Maj. Gen Clyde "Lou" Hennies and Mike Schmitz.

Boswell was recognized for decades of leadership throughout the Wiregrass, including fundraising efforts that helped build the Wounded Warrior Cabin and floating dock at the Wounded Warrior Retreat on Lake Tholocco while championing countless initiatives supporting Soldiers and veterans.

"When you talk about O'Neal Boswell, you're talking about someone whose generosity is measured far more by lives changed than dollars raised," Gill said. "He has spent decades building relationships, strengthening this region and reminding every Soldier who serves here that this community stands beside them."

Retired Lt. Col. Ray Collins and Mary Jane Collins were honored together for continuing their lifetime of service long after military retirement through mentorship, family readiness and countless hours supporting the Fort Rucker community.

"Ray and Mary Jane never stopped serving when the uniform came off," Gill said. "Whether mentoring young leaders, welcoming new families or simply being there when someone needed encouragement, they have quietly become part of the foundation that makes Fort Rucker feel like home."

Grimes was recognized for her unwavering support of Lyster Army Health Clinic and Army Aviation Medicine through volunteerism, leadership and community engagement.

"Jennifer understands that taking care of our people is every bit as important as accomplishing the mission," Gill said. "Her commitment to Army Aviation Medicine has strengthened readiness, built lasting partnerships and demonstrated what genuine community support looks like."

Hennies was honored for more than four decades of military and public service before continuing to maintain Army Aviation's legacy through leadership with the Friends of Army Aviation.

"General Hennies has dedicated his life to Army Aviation, first in uniform and then as one of its greatest ambassadors serving over 40 years," Gill said. "His passion for preserving our history while investing in our future has strengthened the bond between Fort Rucker and the Wiregrass in ways that will endure for generations." Schmitz was recognized for more than 15 years of advocacy for Fort Rucker, including leading the "Fort Rucker: Heartbeat of the Wiregrass" campaign, serving as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army and championing initiatives that secured the installation's future.

"Mike Schmitz has never hesitated to answer the call when Fort Rucker needed a champion," Gill said. "Whether bringing thousands of citizens together or advocating for this installation on the national stage, he has consistently reminded the Army that this community understands Fort Rucker is not simply an employer, it is the heartbeat of the Wiregrass."

Gill said each inductee demonstrates that service extends far beyond military ranks.

"Their contributions are woven into the fabric of this installation," Gill said. "Because of people like these, our Soldiers know they are supported, our families know they are valued, and our community remains stronger together. They represent the very best of Wiregrass, and this recognition is both well-deserved and long overdue."

The Wings of the Wiregrass program is intended to become an enduring tradition celebrating civilians whose commitment strengthens the partnership between Fort Rucker and the communities it proudly serves.