Vermont Air National Guard F-35 Flyover to Honor America’s 250th Anniversary

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.— The Vermont Air National Guard plans to conduct an F-35 flyover on July 4, 2026, in celebration of Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The flyover is scheduled to feature four F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing, flying a route that will allow communities throughout Vermont and neighboring regions to participate in the commemoration.

“This is our way of honoring 250 years of American service, sacrifice, and freedom,” said Col. Michael Blair, commander of the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing. “As citizen-Airmen, we are proud to represent the people of Vermont while paying tribute to the generations of Americans who have defended our nation since its founding.”

This year’s flyover marks the fourth consecutive year the Vermont Air National Guard has conducted an Independence Day flyover, continuing a tradition that connects Airmen with the communities they serve while honoring the nation’s history and those who have defended it.

“Even as we mark this historic anniversary at home, many of our Airmen remain deployed overseas,” Blair said. “This flyover is also a tribute to them, their families, and every Vermonter who continues to serve our nation at home and abroad.”

Residents are encouraged to review the tentative flight route graphic, or list below, for estimated flyover locations and times. Updates will be provided if significant changes occur prior to the event.

Randolf; 11:00 Warren; 11:02 Essex, NY; 11:06 Colchester; 11:09 Milton; 11:10 Jeffersonville; 11:12 Morristown; 11:14 Cabot; 11:17 Fairlee; 11:22 Hartford; 11:25 Quechee; 11:26 Plymouth; 11:28 Brattleboro; 11:35 Whitingham; 11:38 Bennington; 11:41 White Lake, NY; 11:57 Brant Lake, NY; 12:08 Plattsburgh, NY; 12:119

For additional information, contact the Vermont Air National Guard Public Affairs Office, Lt. Col. Meghan Smith at 802-660-5451.