Appliance Rentals Brings No-Credit-Check Rentals to Tampa Bay with Happy's

The appliance rental experts team up with Happy's Rent to Own and its 10 Tampa Bay locations to deliver and service appliance rentals close to home.

Pairing their local network with our rental product means a renter in the area can skip the laundromat without the cost or credit hurdle of buying.” — Ryan

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appliance Rentals , the appliance-only rental company on a mission to change how America gets its appliances, today announced a partnership with Happy's Rent to Own to bring its no-credit-check washer, dryer, and refrigerator rentals to the Tampa Bay region. Under the partnership, Happy's provides the local delivery, installation, and service network across its 10 Tampa Bay locations, while Appliance Rentals supplies the rental product and a national brand expanding city by city.The pitch to renters is simple. For about what many households already spend hauling laundry to a laundromat, you can have a real washer and dryer in your home, with no credit check, no large upfront cost, and the freedom to cancel when your situation changes. Appliance rentals in the area run from roughly $43 to $216 a month depending on the appliance, and every rental includes free delivery and professional setup.The two companies fit together by design. Appliance Rentals brings the product and the reach, a no-credit-check, appliance-only rental that customers can sign up for online. Happy's brings what a logistics-heavy business cannot fake: storefronts, delivery trucks, and technicians already serving Tampa Bay ZIP codes, so a customer's appliances arrive and get serviced by local people rather than an out-of-state call center."Appliances are a local business. Someone has to carry the unit in, level it, hook up the water line, and come back if it breaks," said Ryan, CEO of Appliance Rentals. "Happy's has spent years building exactly that kind of trust in Tampa Bay. Pairing their local network with our rental product means a renter in the area can skip the laundromat without the cost or credit hurdle of buying.""We have spent years earning Tampa Bay's trust one delivery at a time, and that local network is exactly what makes home appliance rental work here," said Chris, President of Happy's Rent to Own. "Partnering with Appliance Rentals lets us put our trucks, our technicians, and our neighborhood stores behind a flexible rental option, so more families in our area can get a washer, dryer, or refrigerator in their home without the cost or the credit hurdle of buying."For renters, students, people between homes, and anyone with thin or bruised credit, the model removes the two barriers that usually stand between them and home laundry: the upfront cost and the credit check. Delivery and setup are handled, repairs are covered while you rent, and there is no long-term commitment.Residents across Tampa Bay, from St. Petersburg, Largo, and Pinellas Park to Brandon, Riverview, Plant City, and Dade City, can check current pricing and availability with Appliance Rentals directly About Appliance RentalsAppliance Rentals is the appliance rental experts, a company on a mission to change how America gets its appliances. It offers washer, dryer, refrigerator, and range rentals with no credit check, free delivery and professional setup, and no long-term commitment, a real alternative to the laundromat and to costly upfront purchases, now serving 14 U.S. markets and growing. Learn more at appliancerentals.com.About Happy's Rent to OwnHappy's Rent to Own is a Tampa Bay retailer offering furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics with flexible rent-to-own options. It serves the region through 17 locations from Bradenton and Brandon to St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel, with local delivery, installation, and service. Learn more at happysnation.com.

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