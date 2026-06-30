NJGOP Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon Praises Rep. Tom Kean Jr. For Courage and Strength Calls on Challenger Rebecca Bennett to Step Aside

COLTS NECK, N.J. — New Jersey Republican State Committee Chair Christine Hanlon issued the following statement after Congressman Tom Kean Jr. returned to Congress and shared his deeply personal journey with the American people:

New Jersey and the nation saw the true character of Tom Kean Jr., one of honesty, humility, and extraordinary courage. Congressman Kean returned to the House floor and spoke openly about one of the most difficult chapters of his life.

He reminded us that real strength is not measured by political posturing or cruel rhetoric. It is measured by the willingness to face adversity and continue a life of dedicated and honorable service to the people of New Jersey and our great nation.

That is why challenger Rebecca Bennett’s recent attacks are so reprehensible. She repeatedly called Tom Kean a ‘coward’ while he was privately facing one of the greatest challenges any person can endure. Those words were not just false. They were ugly, cruel, and beneath the dignity of anyone seeking public office.

Kicking people when they are down does not demonstrate the right temperament for a public servant. Rebecca Bennett owes Congressman Kean, his family, and the people of New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District an apology. If she cannot recognize the humanity and decency that moments like this demand, she should seriously reconsider whether she is fit to serve in public office at all.

Each passing day shows us that the Democratic Party in New Jersey is broken. Across the state, their candidates are proving every day that they are unfit for the office, and Rebecca Bennett is no exception. She attempted to leverage a private health matter to score political points, which should be disqualifying. Coupled with her progressive policies, support of efforts to impeach President Trump, and interest in raising taxes on hardworking New Jersey families, Bennett is clearly the wrong choice for the people of Congressional District 7.

As we head into one of the most important election years in recent history, Republicans throughout New Jersey are united behind Rep. Tom Kean Jr. I know I speak for Republicans across the state when I say we are thrilled to welcome Congressman Kean back, as he continues his career as a thoughtful, independent leader who puts his constituents before politics as he fights for the people of New Jersey.

About the NJGOP

The New Jersey Republican State Committee is the official entity of the Republican National Committee and represents more than 1.6 million Republicans registered in New Jersey. For more information, visit NJGOP.org.

###