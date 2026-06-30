Mission of Mercy MD/PA to Benefit From Dental Testing and Regulatory Summit

Mission of Mercy Maryland/Pennsylvania named beneficiary of third annual dental testing event

What Mission of Mercy does every day for underserved patients is remarkable, and collectively these organizations support finding a meaningful way to expand that work” — Stephanie Beeler, Director of Communications, ADEX

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX) selected Mission of Mercy Maryland/Pennsylvania (MD/PA) as the charitable partner for the third annual Dental Testing & Regulatory Summit and Educators Conference. The five-day event brings together ADEX, the American Association of Dental Boards (AADB), and the American Association of Dental Administrators (AADA) and the ADEX Educators Conference with all participants invited to contribute to the giving campaign.Mission of Mercy MD/PA has provided free healthcare to nearly 50,000 patients across Maryland and Pennsylvania since 1994, logging more than 221,100 visits and dispensing over 440,900 medications. The four dental organizations plan to direct donations to Mission of Mercy’s Mobile Dental Clinic, a three-operatory dental office on wheels that serves six communities in Maryland and recently expanded its reach to include veterans through two new community partnerships."The people walking through our clinic doors have often gone years without seeing a dentist, not because they don't care about their health, but because they simply cannot afford it," said Jennifer White Executive Director of Mission of Mercy Maryland/Pennsylvania. "Our volunteers work hard every single week to change that, and donations from this Summit will help us reach even more people who are counting on us."The Summit runs Oct. 14-18, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. Dental and dental hygiene program directors, faculty leadership, state board representatives, and examiners from across the country will gather for sessions covering the latest developments in licensure policy, examination standards, and dental education. The event serves as one of the few venues where regulators and educators gather to tackle the profession's most pressing challenges together."What Mission of Mercy does every day for underserved patients is remarkable, and collectively these organizations support finding a meaningful way to expand that work," said Stephanie Beeler, Director of Communications, Board Affairs and Events for ADEX and Summit spokesperson. "The impact of Mission of Mercy is seen in the communities they serve, and we are proud to contribute to their efforts.”."Donations to Mission of Mercy MD/PA can be made during Summit registration, continuing a giving tradition that has raised more than $50,000 over three years, including donations to Mission of Mercy Texas in 2025 and Kosair for Kids, a Kentucky-based charity, in 2024.For information about supporting Mission of Mercy Maryland/Pennsylvania, visit www.amissionofmercy.org/maryland-pennsylvania

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