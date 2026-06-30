BlueCord Lexa Marine Establishes West Coast Consignment Super-Hub in Long Beach Logistics Corridor

The new 72,000 square foot BlueCord Lexa Marine logistics and secure storage hub in Long Beach, California. A certified marine technician detailing a consigned center-console boat inside the specialized preparation bay at the Long Beach facility.

BlueCord Lexa Marine establishes a 72,000 square foot West Coast consignment super-hub, offering climate-controlled storage and specialized rigging services.

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueCord Lexa Marine, an innovative online consignment and secure transaction platform, has opened a new 72,000 square foot logistics and secure storage facility in Long Beach, California. The new facility serves as the company's West Coast flagship hub, providing regional sellers with a professional environment to consign, detail, and securely store high-value recreational and commercial assets, while offering buyers a centralized location for physical inspections and rapid transport coordination.Located near the Port of Long Beach, the facility is strategically positioned to serve the high-volume West Coast market for premium marine vessels, overland recreational vehicles, commercial trailers, and heavy machinery. Previously, the company managed West Coast transactions using a decentralized model, relying on virtual listings and third-party storage partners. The new, company-managed Long Beach hub allows BlueCord Lexa Marine to take direct physical custody of consigned assets, ensuring consistent quality control, standardized mechanical inspections, and accelerated transaction processing."Long Beach is the heart of West Coast maritime and automotive logistics, making it the ideal location for our new regional super-hub," said Daniel Cortes, Vice President of Operations at BlueCord Lexa Marine. "For high-value assets like cabin cruisers, luxury camper vans, and commercial equipment, virtual listings are rarely enough to satisfy discerning buyers. By establishing a physical footprint here, we can personally manage the intake, inspection, detailing, and secure storage of every consigned unit. This hands-on oversight guarantees the accuracy of our condition reports and gives both buyers and sellers complete peace of mind."To accommodate the diverse range of assets handled by the platform, the 72,000 square foot facility is divided into specialized operational zones. The hub features dedicated marine bays equipped for vessel rigging, outboard motor diagnostics, and hull inspection, alongside automotive diagnostic bays and a heavy equipment staging yard. Each zone is operated by certified technicians who specialize in their respective fields. For example, the marine team conducts comprehensive checks on fiberglass integrity, electrical systems, and navigation electronics, while the automotive team performs multi-point mechanical and safety diagnostics on passenger cars and overland RVs.Following the intake inspection, every consigned asset undergoes a professional detailing and cosmetic staging process designed to maximize its market value. Detailing technicians utilize specialized equipment to polish marine gel coats, restore paintwork, and deep-clean interiors. The asset is then moved to a dedicated, high-intensity lighting studio for a multi-angle photo shoot. The resulting high-resolution galleries and detailed condition reports are published across the company's digital marketplace, providing prospective online buyers with a transparent and comprehensive view of the asset.In addition to processing and marketing, the Long Beach facility serves as a secure, climate-controlled storage depot. Consigned assets are housed in a monitored environment that protects them from marine air, road dust, and weather wear while they await a buyer. The facility is equipped with 24/7 video surveillance, motion sensors, and strict access controls, allowing sellers to free up space at their homes or commercial yards without exposing their valuable property to security risks or environmental degradation.The opening of the hub also represents a commitment to the local economy. BlueCord Lexa Marine expects to create approximately 18 local roles in Long Beach, including certified marine and diesel mechanics, professional photographers, detailing specialists, and logistics coordinators. The company plans to expand this regional workforce as consignment volume through the facility increases.For buyers, the Long Beach hub simplifies the purchasing and delivery process. Once a transaction is completed through the platform's secure payment system, buyers can opt to pick up their asset directly from the facility, where a representative will provide a complete hands-on orientation of the vehicle's systems. Alternatively, buyers can coordinate delivery through the company's regional transport network, with eligible West Coast purchases qualifying for the company's 500-mile free shipping program."This facility is a major milestone in our mission to modernize the consignment market," said Erik Lindgren, Chief Executive Officer of BlueCord Lexa Marine. "By combining the digital reach of a national online consignment company with the physical infrastructure of a state-of-the-art logistics hub, we are eliminating the risks and inefficiencies of private-party sales. The Long Beach hub allows us to deliver a secure, professional, and completely transparent transaction experience for buyers and sellers alike."The Long Beach logistics hub is fully operational and accepting new consignments. Sellers interested in listing their assets can contact the Long Beach team to schedule an intake appointment. Buyers can browse the active West Coast inventory, review certified inspection reports, and learn more about the secure transaction process at lexamarine.com.About BlueCord Lexa MarineBlueCord Lexa Marine is a full-service online consignment and secure transaction platform headquartered in Culver City, California, serving buyers and sellers nationwide. The company specializes in the inspection, marketing, secure storage, and transport of cars, boats, recreational vehicles, trailers, and heavy equipment, providing a safe and transparent alternative to traditional private sales. More information is available at lexamarine.com.

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