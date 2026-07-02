Job seekers in Alberta to gain streamlined employment services beginning July 2

Serco Canada Inc. to expand proven EmployNext program in Alberta’s South Zone

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning July 2, 2026, Calgary and surrounding communities will benefit from a more coordinated approach to employment services, designed to expand access for Albertans facing complex barriers to work.Serco Canada Inc.’s EmployNext integrated coordination model connects job seekers to local employment and wraparound supports, helping individuals navigate available programs and access the services they need to move toward employment. The model builds on its implementation in Ontario, where it is currently coordinating outcomes-focused service delivery across multiple regions.In Alberta, the program focuses on intake, case management, and coordinating referrals across employment providers and community-based supports. Calgary, as a key service hub within Alberta’s South Zone, serves both the Calgary Metro area and surrounding Non-Metro communities as the program helps support individuals facing complex barriers to employment.Five resource centres will open across Calgary (Northwest, Northeast, Downtown, Southwest, and Southeast). These centres will be accessible, transit-connected spaces where job seekers can receive guidance and connect to services in their community.Through EmployNext, job seekers will have access to:- Intake and coordinated action planning to identify goals and next steps- Service navigation and referrals to employment and wraparound supports- Ongoing case management and progress tracking- Post-placement follow-up to support job retention- Peer support from individuals with lived experience“We are expanding a model that brings service providers, employers, and community supports into a more coordinated system,” said Jodi O’Gorman, Managing Director, Employment Services, Serco Canada Inc. “EmployNext plays a central role in guiding individuals to the right services while providers continue delivering the supports they are known for.”EmployNext will work with local service providers, community organizations, and employers to connect people to the right resources more quickly and improve coordination across the employment services system.For more information, please visit ab.employnext.caAbout Serco Canada Inc.Serco Canada Inc. provides public services to federal, provincial, and municipal governments across sectors including defence, citizen services, transportation, facilities management, and employment services. Through EmployNext powered by Serco, Serco Canada works with local community partners and employment service providers to deliver coordinated employment services across multiple regions in Ontario and Alberta. EmployNext provides intake, case management, and referral support, helping connect individuals to programs and community-based services while enabling providers to continue delivering the supports they are known for. Learn more at ab.employnext.caMedia ContactJake WeyantVP of Marketing and CommunicationsSercoJake.weyant@serco-na.com

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