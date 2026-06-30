Celebrate Safely This Independence Day: NovoaGlobal Reminds Drivers That Safer Roads Begin with Safer Choices

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Automated Photo Enforcement Works 24/7/365 to Help Protect Communities During One of the Year’s Busiest Travel Holidays

Every holiday should end with families safely returning home....Our technology supports communities around the clock by helping reduce dangerous driving behaviors every day of the year.” — Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families and friends prepare to celebrate Independence Day with parades, cookouts, and fireworks, NovoaGlobal® is encouraging motorists to make safety their top priority. Historically, the Fourth of July is one of the deadliest holidays on America’s roadways due to increased travel, impaired driving, distracted driving, and heavy traffic congestion.While law enforcement agencies across the country will increase patrols throughout the holiday weekend, NovoaGlobal reminds drivers that preventing crashes starts with making responsible decisions before getting behind the wheel.“Every holiday should end with families safely returning home,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “Whether you’re driving across town or across the state, planning ahead, staying alert, and obeying traffic laws can save lives. Our technology supports communities around the clock by helping reduce dangerous driving behaviors every day of the year.”INDEPENDENCE DAY SAFETY DRIVING TIPSNever Drive Impaired• Designate a sober driver or arrange a rideshare before celebrating.• Never operate a vehicle—including boats, golf carts, or e-bikes—while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.• If someone you know is impaired, take their keys and help them find a safe ride home.Plan for Heavy Holiday Traffic• Expect increased congestion throughout the holiday weekend, especially between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.• Leave extra following distance and avoid aggressive driving.• Be prepared for unfamiliar drivers who may slow suddenly, miss turns, or change lanes unexpectedly.Eliminate Distractions• Program your GPS and music before driving.• Keep your phone out of reach while behind the wheel.• Stay especially alert after fireworks displays when large numbers of vehicles are leaving at the same time, creating one of the highest-risk driving periods of the holiday.Always Buckle Up• Every passenger should wear a seat belt.• Ensure children are properly secured in age-appropriate child safety seats.Prepare Your Vehicle• Check tire pressure before traveling, especially during extreme summer temperatures.• Make sure your air conditioning is functioning properly.• Carry water, snacks, and emergency supplies in case of traffic delays.WORKING AROUND THE CLOCK TO IMPROVE SAFETYWhile police officers provide an essential presence during holiday enforcement campaigns, they cannot be at every intersection or monitor every roadway at all times.That’s where NovoaGlobal’s automated photo enforcement systems help communities extend traffic safety efforts.NovoaGlobal’s advanced red-light and speed safety camera systems operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—including holidays such as Independence Day. These systems continuously monitor high-risk intersections and speeding corridors to help deter dangerous driving behaviors when traffic volumes are at their highest.HOW TECHNOLOGY WORKS Speed Enforcement - Using highly accurate radar technology and high-resolution cameras, the system monitors vehicles. When a vehicle exceeds the legally established enforcement threshold, the system captures multiple high-definition images and a short video documenting the vehicle’s speed, license plate, and the date and time of the violation. Red-Light Enforcement - Integrated with traffic signal controllers, NovoaGlobal’s systems detect vehicles that enter an intersection after the traffic signal has turned red. Multiple images and video provide documented evidence of the violation.Every potential violation is securely transmitted to a cloud-based review platform, where it undergoes multiple levels of verification before being submitted to local law enforcement for final review and approval. Law enforcement retains final authority over every citation issued.By operating continuously throughout holiday weekends, these systems serve as a powerful deterrent that encourages safer driving, reduces excessive speeds, discourages red-light running, and helps protect motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users.SAFER CHOICES SAVE LIVESThis Fourth of July, NovoaGlobal encourages every driver to celebrate responsibly by planning ahead, staying focused behind the wheel, and making safety a priority. Every responsible decision contributes to safer roads and stronger communities.LEARN MORE ABOUT AUTOMATED PHOTO ENFORCEMENTInterested in learning how automated photo enforcement can help reduce speeding and dangerous crashes in your community?NovoaGlobalPhone: 888-666-4218 (Ext. 6 for the East Coast | Ext. 7 for the West Coast)Email: info@novoaglobal.comWebsite: www.novoaglobal.com About NovoaGlobalNovoaGlobal is a leading provider of advanced automated photo enforcement solutions, partnering with communities across North America to improve roadway safety through innovative technology. Its red-light, speed, and school zone safety systems operate around the clock to help reduce dangerous driving behaviors, support law enforcement, and create safer communities for everyone.

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