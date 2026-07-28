Core Orthopedics Adds Spine Surgeon Dr. Joseph Krob To Growing Team

Chicagoland native brings endoscopic and minimally invasive spine expertise to northwest suburban practice.

It has been a sincere privilege for me to join this passionate, patient-centered, and amiable practice.” — Joseph Krob, MD

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board-eligible spine surgeon Joseph Krob, MD , has joined CORE Orthopedics and Sports Medicine , bringing a specialized focus on endoscopic and minimally invasive spine procedures to the practice's two northwest suburban Chicago locations. A Chicagoland native born in Elmhurst and raised in Wheaton, Dr. Krob brings both regional roots and a research-intensive clinical background to the team.Dr. Krob completed his Orthopedic Spine Surgery Fellowship at Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland and his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. He earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine and completed a research fellowship at the Steadman-Philippon Research Institute in Vail, CO. He has published peer-reviewed research in the North American Spine Society and the American Journal of Sports Medicine and has conducted biomechanical spine research at the Hines VA Laboratory.He is Board Eligible for Orthopaedic Spine Surgery under the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He holds active memberships in the North American Spine Society, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery.“It has been a sincere privilege for me to join this passionate, patient-centered, and amiable practice. As a Chicago-suburban native, it has been a dream come true. I look forward to serving the community, treating their spine and orthopedic needs with a smile and state-of-the-art techniques as a part of CORE's team for years to come,” said Dr. Krob.Dr. Krob's clinical spine practice focuses on operative and nonoperative spine pathology, including stenosis, trauma/fractures, disc herniations, spondylolisthesis, and scoliosis. He also cares for general orthopedic injuries and extremity fractures.About CORE Orthopedics and Sports MedicineCORE Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is a Chicagoland-based orthopedic practice providing comprehensive orthopedic surgery, physical therapy, sports medicine, and rehabilitation services.The practice serves patients across the northwest suburbs from two locations: 555 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, and 2380 Lakewood Blvd., Hoffman Estates, IL 60192. CORE's board-certified physicians specialize in spine, knee, hip, shoulder, elbow, hand, and wrist conditions. For more information or to book an appointment, visit coreorthosports.com or call (847) 690-1776.

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