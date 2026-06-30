Armstrong to welcome President Trump to Medora for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library dedication

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong will welcome President Donald Trump to North Dakota on Wednesday for the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora. The governor also will participate in several library-related events this week, culminating with the grand opening ceremony on Saturday.

“It’s an honor to welcome President Trump back to North Dakota as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday and the grand opening of this inspiring tribute to Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most consequential figures in American history,” Armstrong said. “The president’s visit highlights the national significance of the library and Roosevelt’s enduring legacy of leadership, conservation and citizenship.”

Wednesday, July 1

Armstrong will deliver the welcome address at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, followed by remarks from Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, former North Dakota governor and current U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and President Trump to dedicate the presidential library and pay tribute to the nation’s 26th president.

WHEN: 11 a.m. MT / 12 p.m. CT Wednesday, July 1

WHERE: Burning Hills Amphitheatre, 3422 Chateau Rd., Medora

HOW TO WATCH: Livestream information here (subscribe for notification)

Thursday, July 2

Armstrong will moderate a “Prairie Side Chat” with Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. The conversation will explore the American outdoor tradition, conservation and the role of hunters, anglers and private leadership in protecting land, water, wildlife and access for future generations.

WHEN: 2:45 p.m. MT / 3:45 p.m. CT Thursday, July 2

WHERE: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library auditorium, Medora

HOW TO WATCH: Livestream here

Friday, July 3

Armstrong will moderate a conversation with former North Dakota Govs. Doug Burgum, Jack Dalrymple, John Hoeven and Ed Schafer about their experiences as governors, the impact of western North Dakota on their lives, and the importance of conservation and stewardship.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. MT / 12:30 p.m. CT Friday, July 3

WHERE: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library auditorium, Medora

HOW TO WATCH: Livestream here

Saturday, July 4

Armstrong will deliver remarks at the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

WHEN: 10:15 a.m. MT / 11:15 a.m. CT Saturday, July 4

WHERE: Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library campus, Medora

HOW TO WATCH: Livestream here