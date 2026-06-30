Join MDC for fun and informative events throughout July across the Southwest Region

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Whether you want to enjoy the sunshine with a tour at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery or test the family’s skills with archery, the summer is packed with outdoor activities across the Southwest Region.

Upcoming Wildlife and Fishing Programs

Snakes on a plane? No, in a park! Learn about reptiles, fish and more during MDC’s Snakes in the Parks program Thursday, July 23 at Schifferdecker Park in Joplin, 400 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Participants will meet at Shelter 2 at 10:30 a.m. to learn more about these often-misunderstood reptiles. The program is best suited for ages 5 and up. Registration is required at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218626

Tune in and discover more about Native Darter Identification with a virtual program from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Missouri is home to more than 40 species of darters. Learn what makes these fish unique, where to find them, their conservation status, and how to identify them. All ages are welcome, but this program is designed for participants in sixth grade and up. Registration is required at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218455

MDC will host a two-part class centered on Fly-Tying for Beginners on July 11 and 18 at Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Members of the Missouri Trout Fishing Association will lead the class. All tools and materials will be provided. This is a two-part series, and registration is required. Ages 16 and up are encouraged to attend.

Learn to fish during a Family Fishing event on Thursday, July 30 from 7-8 p.m. at Freedom Park, 6176 State Highway VV in Rogersville. Bring the family for a summer evening of fishing fun. MDC will provide instruction, fishing rods, reels, and bait. A valid fishing permit is required for those between the ages of 16 and 64. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218488

Beat the heat with MDC and friends

Take a break from the hot, dry weather at the Shoal Creek Water Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25. This partnership event between Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and the Wildcat Glades Nature Group will take place at Shoal Creek in Wildcat Park. A fun day is planned for all, from a lazy river float to cardboard boat races, and even a duck race. There will also be nature programs for the kids. No registration required. Learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/219275

Hydration is important, especially in the summer heat. Take part in Summer Sips from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way in Springfield. Missouri has many amazing plants that can be foraged or grown to make refreshing summer beverages. Participants will gather a few wild plants, prepare them, and make drinks to sample. The program is intended for ages 10 and up. Registration is at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218465

Enjoy an afternoon of learning about Mammals of the Water’s Edge during a virtual program 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, July 31. Meet the mammals that call Missouri’s river and streams home such as otters, beavers, muskrats, and other semi-aquatic wildlife. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218491

Library programs with a nature twist

What do moles, snakes, insects, and badgers all have in common? They all spend part of their lives underground. Join MDC to unearth the story of these unique creatures. No registration is required. The library programs are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

A thorough list of events spanning southwest and across Missouri may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.