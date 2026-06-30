Alting: Communities in Senate District 22 receive more than $820,000 in road-funding grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A full breakdown of the Community Crossings Awards can be found here.

STATEHOUSE (June 30, 2026) — Communities in Senate District 22 will receive more than $820,000 to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

This additional round of awards is being issued following the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 179.

In Senate District 22, Flora received $191,569.20 and West Lafayette received $630,094.70.

"As the Crossroads of America, it's vital that local communities have the resources to ensure local roads and bridges are properly maintained," Alting said. "That's why I supported SEA 179 this year, which gave the grant program extra funding for even more communities across Indiana."

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 12,500 receive an 80%/20% match, while counties with populations greater than 55,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 12,500 receive a 50%/50% match.

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State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) represents Senate District 22,

which includes Carroll County and portions of Tippecanoe County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Lance Gideon, Senior Press Secretary

Lance.Gideon@iga.in.gov

317-234-9221