Funding Opportunity: National Resource Centers on Older Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiian Programs

Applications due Monday, July 27, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

A new funding opportunity is now available from ACL’s Administration on Aging: National Resource Centers on Older Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiian Programs. The awardees will receive a total of up to $1,020,000 for a three-year project.

This funding opportunity is designed to support national resource centers that provide training, technical assistance, and resources to strengthen services for older American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians. The centers will enhance program quality and promote promising practices that improve services for Native elders. They will also strengthen the capacity of organizations serving Native communities through education, outreach, and technical support.

Click the button below to learn more and view application information on Grants.gov. Questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to TitleVI.Grants@acl.hhs.gov.

Go to Grants.gov.

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-AOA-OIRC-0018, "U.S. Administration on Aging, National Resource Centers on Older Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiian Programs" posted June 26,2026.

The Administration on Aging, part of ACL, is the principal agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services designated to carry out the provisions of the Older Americans Act of 1965 (OAA), as amended (42 U.S.C.A. § 3001 et seq.). The OAA promotes the well-being of older adults by providing services and programs that help them live independently in their homes and communities. The Act also empowers the federal government to distribute funds to the states for supportive services for individuals age 60 and older.