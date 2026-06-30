Funding Opportunity: National Long-Term Care Ombudsman Resource Center

Applications due Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

A new funding opportunity is now available from ACL’s Administration on Aging for the National Long-Term Care Ombudsman Resource Center. The awardee will receive a total of up to $516,407 per year for a three-year project.

This funding opportunity is designed to provide targeted expert technical assistance and training for State Long-Term Care Ombudsman programs nationwide.

Click the button below to learn more and view application information on Grants.gov. Questions about this funding opportunity should be directed to aoa.oaa@acl.hhs.gov.

Go to Grants.gov

See Notice of Funding Opportunity: HHS-2026-ACL-AOA-OMRC-0128, “National Ombudsman Resource Center," posted June 29, 2026.

The Administration on Aging, part of ACL, is the principal agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services designated to carry out the provisions of the Older Americans Act of 1965 (OAA), as amended (42 U.S.C.A. § 3001 et seq.). The OAA promotes the well-being of older adults by providing services and programs that help them live independently in their homes and communities. The Act also empowers the federal government to distribute funds to the states for supportive services for individuals age 60 and older.