New Guidebook “Washington Strolls” by Gene Corapi Offers a Grounded Perspective on Exploring the Nation’s Capital City

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gene Corapi, a long-time Washington, D.C.-area resident and passionate travel writer, has released “Washington Strolls – A Unique Walking Guide Through America’s Capital City,” an innovative guidebook that redefines how visitors and locals alike experience the nation’s capital. Offering meticulously planned walks, this comprehensive resource highlights more than 335 Points of Interest across 14 thoughtfully designed routes.Unlike traditional guidebooks focused on specific neighborhoods or themes, “Washington Strolls” adopts a unique point-to-point walking approach, ensuring easy accessibility and a seamless exploration of the city. Each curated walk begins and ends at Metrorail stations, focusing primarily on flat or downhill terrain to accommodate walkers of all ages and abilities. Corapi’s guide brings Washington’s rich history, impressive architecture, and vibrant neighborhoods to life with in-depth descriptions, trivia, and practical visitor insights. Over 50 premier Points of Interest are designated “Deeper Dives,” offering compelling details for a more immersive experience.“I wanted to share my decades of exploring this incredible city in a way that inspires both locals and visitors to discover its depth and beauty,” says Corapi, a retired healthcare executive with over four decades of experience.The author crafted “Washington Strolls” with adult walkers in mind, yet the guide's easy-to-use design appeals to adventurers of all ages. Whether you’re an intrepid urban explorer or a first-time visitor, this guide ensures an unforgettable experience.Key highlights of the book include:• Coverage of over 30 popular neighborhoods featuring eclectic dining districts and iconic attractions.• Seamlessly accessible routes designed for safety and convenience.• Intriguing historical and architectural insights presented alongside vivid descriptions and maps of each stroll.“At its heart, ‘Washington Strolls’ is all about opening pathways,” Corapi shares. “It’s not just a guidebook – it’s an invitation to rediscover Washington, armed with knowledge and curiosity.”“Washington Strolls” (ISBN: 9781968485825) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $25.99, and the ebook retails for $6.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:14 walks thoughtfully designed with mature walkers in mind-but great for everyone! An integrated walk network that passes more than 335 of the city's Points of Interest, including virtually every iconic Washington tourist attraction and more than 30 of the city's exciting neighborhoods. Washington Strolls encompasses a variety of walking options to fit every taste. Traverse busy city avenues and quiet neighborhood streets, walk through parks, across bridges, and along riverfronts. Washington Strolls is possibly the most comprehensive historical guidebook of the city's landmarks on the market!About the Author:Following a successful four-decade career as an Executive and Strategic Advisor in the Healthcare industry, Gene Corapi is committed to his passion for travel writing. Gene lives in Arlington, Virginia and spends a considerable amount of time traveling through Europe to research and write his next book.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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