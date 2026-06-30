Protecting Older Adults Is Everyone's Job

Mary Lazare, Principal Deputy Administrator, serving as the senior official performing the duties of the ACL Administrator and Assistant Secretary for Aging

June is Elder Justice Awareness Month — and the numbers demand our attention.

Older adults lost nearly $2.4 billion to fraud in 2024, up from $1.9 billion the year before. And because the vast majority of fraud goes unreported, that figure represents only a fraction of the real harm being done. Behind every statistic is a person who lost savings they spent decades building — money meant for retirement, healthcare, housing, and independence.

The Threat Is Real — and Growing

Elder abuse takes many forms: physical, emotional, financial exploitation, neglect, and abandonment. It can happen anywhere — in long-term care facilities, online, or within relationships people trust most, including family members, friends, and caregivers.

As technology evolves, scammers are becoming more sophisticated. They target older adults through phone calls, texts, emails, social media, and online financial platforms. Common tactics include impersonating government agencies, pitching fake investment opportunities, running tech support scams, building fraudulent romantic relationships, and fabricating emergencies like bail bonds. The playbook keeps expanding, and older adults are squarely in the crosshairs.

Isolation makes the problem significantly worse. Older adults with fewer regular check-ins have less trusted oversight, and fraudsters know exactly how to exploit that. Victims often feel too embarrassed, afraid, or dependent on their exploiter to report what happened — which means abuse can continue long after it begins.

The consequences extend well beyond financial loss. Depleted retirement savings can force older adults to delay retirement, return to work, or make painful trade-offs between housing, medical care, and daily essentials. The emotional toll is equally serious: shame, anxiety, depression, and withdrawal from social life — which in turn deepens isolation and creates further vulnerability.

Connection Is the Best Protection

Strong communities are the frontline defense against elder abuse. Regular social connection reduces isolation, increases the chances that warning signs are noticed early, and ensures older adults have people they can turn to when something feels off.

Simple actions carry real weight: checking in regularly with an older neighbor or relative, talking openly about scams, helping someone verify a suspicious call or message, or sharing trusted local resources. Supporting family caregivers matters too — caregiver stress and burnout are known risk factors for neglect and abuse, and communities that show up for caregivers are ultimately protecting the people they care for.

Awareness and education are powerful tools. When older adults know what scams look like and feel confident recognizing warning signs, they're far better equipped to protect themselves. When families, neighbors, and financial professionals know what to watch for, abuse is more likely to be caught and stopped early.

What You Can Do

Learn the warning signs of elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation

of elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation Talk openly about common scams with older adults in your life — normalize the conversation

about common scams with older adults in your life — normalize the conversation Check in regularly with older neighbors and relatives, especially those who live alone

with older neighbors and relatives, especially those who live alone Help verify suspicious calls, messages, or requests before any action is taken

suspicious calls, messages, or requests before any action is taken Support caregivers by reducing their stress and helping share the load

by reducing their stress and helping share the load Speak up and report suspected abuse or exploitation when something seems wrong

Safety, dignity, and financial security for older adults aren't just individual concerns — they're shared responsibilities across our families and communities. This month, and all year long, let's commit to making sure every older adult can live with the safety, connection, and respect they deserve.