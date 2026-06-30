Florida Medical Marijuana Program Remains Available Following Recent Recreational Cannabis Ballot Outcomes

FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida's medical marijuana program remains available for patients with qualifying medical conditions under state law. Recent efforts to expand recreational cannabis access through the ballot initiative process have not resulted in changes to the state's existing medical marijuana program.

In November 2024, Amendment 3 received approximately 55% of the vote but did not meet the 60% threshold required to amend the Florida Constitution. The proposed recreational marijuana amendment also did not qualify for the 2026 ballot after the sponsoring organization did not submit enough verified signatures to meet the state's qualification requirements.

Florida residents with qualifying medical conditions may continue to obtain access to medical marijuana through the state's existing medical marijuana program.

BuyMedCard.com connects patients in Florida with licensed physicians who evaluate and certify eligible patients for medical marijuana cards in accordance with Florida law. Appointments are often completed in as little as 10 minutes.

"Florida's medical marijuana program continues to provide access for eligible patients under existing state law," said Joe Jones, spokesperson for BuyMedCard.com. "Our platform connects patients with licensed physicians for medical marijuana evaluations and certifications through secure telehealth appointments."

Florida's medical marijuana program was established following the passage of Amendment 2 in 2016 and is regulated by the Florida Department of Health's Office of Medical Marijuana Use. Patients with qualifying medical conditions—including chronic pain, PTSD, cancer, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and other qualifying conditions—may receive a physician certification from a qualified physician before completing the state's registration process.

BuyMedCard.com enables patients to schedule appointments with licensed physicians through secure telehealth technology. Patients may attend appointments using a phone, tablet, or computer. Patients who receive a physician certification may then complete the state's registration process and, once approved, purchase medical marijuana from licensed Florida dispensaries in accordance with state law.

Florida's medical marijuana program remains available to eligible patients under existing law while any future recreational cannabis initiatives continue through the legislative or ballot process.

Florida residents interested in learning more about the state's medical marijuana program or scheduling an appointment with a licensed physician can visit www.BuyMedCard.com.

About BuyMedCard.com

BuyMedCard.com is a telehealth platform connecting patients in Florida and Pennsylvania with licensed physicians for medical marijuana evaluations and certifications. The platform facilitates appointment scheduling, physician consultations, and physician certifications in accordance with applicable state laws. Appointments are often completed in as little as 10 minutes.

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